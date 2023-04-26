ATTLEOBRO -- The Attleboro High boys outdoor track and field team defeated North Attleboro High 99-37 in a strong showing on Tuesday.
Jordan Rivera-Silva won the 200 meters in 22.6 and the the long jump with a jump of 20-4 as the Bombardiers swept the long jump. Attleboro also swept the 400 meters as Aaron Martin placed first, and won the triple jump (Adrian Rivera, 41-10 1/4) and 110 high hurdles (Maxwell Crawford, 15.4).
Crawford also won the high hurdles in 59.1 while Attleboro's Michael Jennison won the 800 meters (2:07) and Hunter Camara took the javelin with a throw of 130 feet.
Attleboro won both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Mansfield 94, Foxboro 42
MANSFIELD -- The Hornet boys romped on their Senior Day with Evan Rawlings winning both in the 400 hurdles (58.0) and the 100 hurdles with a personal-best 15.5. Rawlings tied with Marco Geminiani in the high jump, finishing second with a cleared height of 5-0.
Talon Johnson won the mile in 4:37.2 while Geminiani took second. Nate Kablik won the 100 meters in 10.9, Troy Penney took the 800 meters at 2:07.1, and Ayden Agbasi won the shot put by crushing his personal record at 47-4.
Mansfield also swept the two-mile with John Sylvain (10:59) leading teammates Kieran Hoff and Sam Taylor. The Hornets won the 4x100 at 44.3 and the 4x400 at 3:40. The Hornets had a sweep in the long jump as well with Evan Thevenot (18-11), Allen Gouboth and Kenny Barton.
Norton 87, Dedham 49
DEDHAM -- The Lancers swept the high jump with both Xavier Gonzalez and Camden Lerner clearing 5-8, and Matt Cropley led a Norton sweep of the 100 meters with Casey Potts first across.
Andrew McConnell took the mile in 4:52.4 with Cameron Johnson and Owen Moon following. Lerner led anoter sweep in the 400 at 52.5 Thomas Hassey and Ishaan Naji behind him.
Michael Katsikis ran a 10:41.5 to win the two-mile, followed by Brandon Scovil and Stephen Collins. In the 800 meters, Sean Parham won in 2:04.4 with Brandon Scovil and Jacob Ollerhead second and third, respectively.
Naji won the 400 hurdles (10:04.2) and Lerner was first in the 200 meters (23.5). The Lancers won the 4x400 relay in 3:50.5.
Tri-County boys, girls take tri-meet
HOLBROOK -- The Cougars swept a tri-meet from Bristol Plymouth and Holbrook on Tuesday.
The Cougar boys beat Bristol Plymouth 87-48 and Bristol Plymouth 125-10. Micah Scott won the shot put at 39-10 and the discus at 111-08. Zach Blenkhorn won both hurdle races and was a member of the winning 4x400 relay team. Noah Gable also won the 800 meters in 2:25.
Tri-County's girls beat Bristol Plymouth 91-45 and Holbrook 89-41. Ava Cavallaro won the long jump (14-1), Cait McLaughlin won the 800 meters over Holbrook in 3:01. Audrey Weishaar, Ayden Rzewuski and Rebecca Hall combined for a Tri-County sweep in the two-mile.
GIRLS
Dedham 80, Norton 54
DEDHAM -- The Lancer girls won eight events as Ali Murphy led a sweep of the 400 meters in 58.9, followed by Jillian Strynar and Briana Caman.
Other Norton winners were: Murphy in the 200 meters (26.2), Strynar in the 100 meters (12.6), Zoe Santos in the high jump, (5-2), Shea Podbelski in the 800 meters (2:23.5), Emma Wisnaskas in the two-mile (12:47.9), Kyla Leahy in the 400 hurdles (1:14.8) and the 4x400 relay in 4:48.7.
Bishop Feehan sweeps quad
PEABODY -- Bishop Feehan beat Bishop Fenwick, Bishop Stang, Cathedral and Arlington Catholic in Catholic Central League action.
The Shamrocks beat Bishop Fenwick 70-62, Bishop Stang 100-26, Cathedral 94.5-20.5 and Arlington Catholic 98-29.
Feehan took both the 4x100 (55.39) and the 4x400 (4:12.98) relays while Maddie Mullen won the high jump (4-6) and the 100-meter hurdles (17.66).
Isabella Graziano won the 200 meter dash with a teem of 26.91 and was the final runner int he 4x400 relay. Valerie Capalbo was also in the 4x400 team, and won the 800 meter race at a time of 2:27.75. Tea Briggs, another member of the 4x400 relay, won the 400 meters at a time of 1:02.40.
Kalmia Cryan led in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.36 and was the opening leg of the 4x100 relay. Brooke Serak won the discus, throwing 103-03, and was the third leg of Feehan's 4x100 group. Winning the two mile was Allison Oram (12:43.42) and winning the javelin was Alexi Orphanos (88-11).