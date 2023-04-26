ATTLEOBRO -- The Attleboro High boys outdoor track and field team defeated North Attleboro High 99-37 in a strong showing on Tuesday.

Jordan Rivera-Silva won the 200 meters in 22.6 and the the long jump with a jump of 20-4 as the Bombardiers swept the long jump. Attleboro also swept the 400 meters as Aaron Martin placed first, and won the triple jump (Adrian Rivera, 41-10 1/4) and 110 high hurdles (Maxwell Crawford, 15.4).