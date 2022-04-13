FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High boys track and field team had 14 first-place finishes for a resounding 103-33 win at Franklin High Tuesday.
The Bombardiers swept in the field with Cashel Stuger (long jump, 19-4), Adrian Rivera (triple jump, 38-2 1/2), Damon Dugan (high jump, 5-6), Chris Leonardo (shot put, 42-1), Ethan Gattoni (javelin, 156-8) and Isaiah Traore (discus, 109 feet) all placing first.
Attleboro also took first in the mile and two mile as Ethan Sylvia won both, finishing 4:51 in the one mile and 10:45.5 in the two-mile.
Jacob Blazek won the 400 meter high hurdles (1:03.3) while the 110 meter high hurdles went to Cashel Stuger (16.4).
Attleboro also won the 100 meters and 200 meters with Adrian Rivera (11.4) and Zyeem Charles (23.3) taking the events, respectively. Jack Blouin won the 800 meters in 2:12.4.
The relay team of Adrian Rivera, Charles, Jordan Rivera-Silva and Stuger finished first in 46.5.
North Attleboro 97, Foxboro 39
FOXBORO — The Warriors’ Nick Olson clocked a time of 4:47.8 for first in the mile. Foxboro also took first in the 400 meters (Stephen Haney, 55.5) and first in the triple jump (Dan O’Malley (37-11 1/2). The Warriors won the 4x100 relay, with Burnie Legette, Alvin Pham, Derek Axon and Joe Gonzalez clocking in at 49.2.
In the 4x400, Jared Ciroa, Haney, Brooks Stone and Brayden Pace finished first in 3:53.2 for Foxboro.
North Attleboro had first-place finishes by Andrew Nobrega in the 400 meter hurdles (63.9). Nobrega also won the 110 hurdles in 16.8. The Rocketeers swept the top three in the shot put, discus throw, high jump, 400 hurdles and 100 meters.
King Philip 92, Taunton 44
WRENTHAM — King Philip’s Noah Hurd won both the 400 meter hurdles (61.5) and the 800 meters (2:05.8). Nate Gebhard won the 400 meters in 54.0 and Luca Giardini won the 110 meter hurdles at 16.5.
Chrstian Dadasis won the javelin (118 feet) and Mike Federico placed first in the discus (84-6).
In the high jump Dylan Woods cleared 5-6 and in the long, jump Shawn Woods jumped 19 feet, both personal records.
Mansfield 87, Milford 45
MANSFIELD — Mansfield took first in 10 events as the relay team of Myles Brown, Isaiah Kinds, Dylan Buchanan and Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. took first in the 4x100 meters, in 45.5. In the 4x400 meters, Tommy Giudicianni, Talon Johnson, Marco Geminiani and Evan Rawlings also took first, clocking in at 3:44.
Brown won the 100 meters (11.5) and Guthrie Jr. won the 200 meters (23.4). Guthrie Jr. won the long jump, clearing 20 feet.
Other first-place field events for Mansfield included the high jump (Evan Rawlings, 5-3), javelin (Ty Duffin, 118-4), discus (Charles Newcomb, 104-1) and triple jump (Dana Johnson, 38-5). Dylan Buchanan won the 110 meter high hurdles (15.3).
Dover-Sherborn 74, Norton 64
DOVER — Norton had wins in the 100 meters by Nate Tripolone (11.77) and the 400 meter hurdles by Jacob Ollerhead (63.58). In the 4x100 relays, the team of Luke Ferreira, Nate Tripolone, Anthony Tripolone and Danny Tran won in 47.20.
The 4x400 team of Charle Mills, Tran, Aiden Masse and Camden Lerner also won in 3:42.75.
The Lancers had 14 finishers outside of first-place that received team points.
GIRLS
Franklin 120, Attleboro 16
FRANKLIN — Attleboro’s Emilia Smith won the two-mile runin 12:41 and Bailey Ellis took third in the mile mile in her first time running the event with a 6:15.4. Elayna Marinelli took first in the javelin with a toss of 90 feet, 10 inches.
Meghan Barrows was second in the event at 68 feet, 5 inches.
North Attleboro 99, Foxboro 36
FOXBORO — The Rocketeers stormed past the Warriors in their Hockomock League win.
King Philip 82, Taunton 54
WRENTHAM — King Philip won eight events. In the 400 meter hurdles Samantha D’Avignon was first (79.5) and Maddy Hill won in the 100 hurdles (17.03). Heidi Lawrence took first in the 100 meters (13.06). Kate Buban was first in the mile (13.05) and in the two-mile at 13:05.1.
Heidi Lawrence cleared 16-6 in the long jump while Sydney O’Shea leapt 34 feet 9 1/2 inches in the triple jump. Hannah O’Neil won the shot put (31-5). Meredith Melancon won the javelin with a toss of 72 feet, 1 inch.
Dover-Sherborn 85, Norton 49
DOVER — Taking wins for Norton were Shea Podbelski in the mile (5:20.09), Shaylee Owens in the 100 meters (17.36), Ali Murphy in the 100 meters (12.61) and Jillian Strynar in the 200 meters (27.35). Podbelski, Skye Goba, Carly Goodwin and Murphy won the 4x400 meters in 4:28.12.