WRENTHAM — The Attleboro High boys track and field team clinched a share of the Hockomock League title Tuesday afternoon, beating King Philip Regional High, 90-46.
The win gives the Bombardiers their first spring track title, and secured a top spot in the Kelley Rex Division. It also is the second track title the Attleboro boys have won this school year, with the first being the indoor track championship in the winter.
Attleboro took the top three spots in three events, with Kaiden Murray (11.2), Adrian Rivera (11.5) and Owen Raymond (11.9) sweeping the 100 meters. In the shot put, Isiah Traore, Alvin Harrison and Isaac Pereira took the top spots while Isiah Traore, Cameron Gray and Isaac Pereira took the top three in the discus.
Murray went on to win the triple jump, long jump and 100 meters as well.
Ethan Sylvia won the mile with a time of 4:50.8, followed by teammate Jack Blouin at 4:54.7. Sylvia also won the two-mile in 10:32.9 while Lee Casstevens took second at 10:39.9.
Other first-second finishes for Attleboro came in the javelin, with Ethan Gattoni and Ryan Gleason going back-to-back, and in the triple jump with Murray and Rivera going first and second.
Rivera also went on to win the 400 meters at 55.5. Jordan Rivera-Silva won the 200 meters at a time of 24.5 and the 4x100 relay squad won with a time of 48.4.
King Philip had first-place finishes in the high jump, 400 meter hurdles, the 4x400 and the 800 meters.
Foxboro 92, Canton 35
FOXBORO — Foxboro had a triple winner in Dan O’Malley in its win over Canton, with O’Malley taking first in the 110 hurdles (17.4), 200 meters (23.2) and the triple jump (40-9) to be a catalyst in the Warriors’ dual win.
Also earning multiple first-place finishes was Joe Gonzalez, winning the 100 meters with a time of 11.5 and the long jump with a jump of 20-4. Harrison Keen earned a first-place finish in the javelin with a toss of 137-5 and Sebastian Zerpa earned a top spot in the shot put with a toss of 41-10 1/2. Nick Olson (mile, 4:48.2), Stephen Haney (400 meters, 55.0) and the 4x400 meter team also earned first-place finishes.
Mansfield 97, Taunton 34
MANSFIELD — Mansfield took first in 12 events and swept the top three in four events, beating Taunton
The Hornets swept the scoring positions in the mile, with Riley Tremblay, Marco Geminiani and Sam Taylor earning the top spots. Tremplay led the way with a 4:57 mile. In the long jump, it was a Jake Wall, Chamberlain Guhtrie Jr, Jack Reed top trip with Wall jumping 23 feet. In the shot put, the trio was Charles Newcomb, Charles Saba and Alex Susci, with Newcomb leading at a toss of 99-8. In the 800 meters, Chris Leonard led at 2:05, with teammates Jalen Johnson and Troy Penney trailing.
Mansfield took both relay races, finishing the 4x100 at 44.4 and the 4x400 at 3:47.1. Riley Tremblay won the mile at 4:57 and Jake Wall won the 100 meters at 11.7.
North Attleboro 73, Oliver Ames 63
EASTON — North Attleboro’s boys team closes out the season undefeated in dual meets, beating Oliver Ames
In the field, the discus event was swept with Brodie Clemente, Mark Etienvre and Josh Beckett going first-second-third. In the shot put, the group of Etienvre in a pr 51’1, Clemente and Beckett also took first-second-third. In the shot put, Etienvre put up a personal record distance of 51-1. NAHS fell one shy of sweeping the javelin, with Stephen Doyon taking first and Mason Briggs finishing second.
Nathan Shultz was a triple winner in the 100 meters (personal record, 11.0), 200 meters (23.7) and high jump (personal record, 6-6). He also placed second in the long jump (20-1). Andrew Nobrega won two events, winning the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 61.3 and the 110 hurdles in 16.6. The time in the 400 hurdles was a personal record for Nobrega.
Sam Bush also met the state-qualifying standard, clocking a 52.2 in the 400 meters. He was also the anchor of a first-place 4x400 relay group, which clocked a time of 3:44.8.
Nordon 100, Medway 36
NORTON — The Norton boys cruised past Medway, winning its fourth meet of the season.
Leading the way for the Lancers was a four-man group winning field events, with Ben Litchfield (shot put, 37-2), Matt Cropley (long jump, 18-1/4; triple jump, 35-8), Xavier Gonzalez (high jump, 5-10) and Stephen Collins (discus, 77-6) all taking top billing in their events.
Norton also took first in both relay races, with the 4x100 team finishing at 46.2 and the 4x400 team finishing at 4:00.7. Camden Lerner won the 400 meters at 54.2, Brendan Scovil won the two mile race at 11:478 and Cody Gass won the 400 meter hurdles at 1:09.7.
Tri-County takes tri-meet
FRANKLIN — Junior Ryan Ferdman won the 100 meters (:10.9), 200 meters (:23.6) and long jump (17-1) to lift the Cougars over Holbrook, 112-24, and South Shore Tech, 105-30, in their tri-meet.
Fellow junior Zack Blenkhorn won the 400 hurdles (:67.2) and was second in the triple jump (32-4.5).
GIRLS King Philip 78, Attleboro 58
WRENTHAM — King Philip won 10 events, including four field events. Heidi Lawrence (long jump, 15-10), Sydney O’Shea (triple jump, 38-1/2; high jump, 4-8) and Kate O’Neil (shot put, 32-8) were the first-place finishers in the field.
The Warriors also took first in the 100 meters, with Lawrence winning in :13.5. Dani Lomuscio (mile, 5:38.4), Maddie Hill (100 meter hurdles, 17.6), O’Shea (200 meters, 27.0) and Kate Buban (two mile, 12:43) rounded out KP’s other first-place finishes in individual events. The 4x100 team for KP took first at a time of 54.9.
Individual first-place finishers for Attleboro were: Rebecca Rainey (400 hurdles, 73.6), Isla Thompson (400, :64.5), Madison Ellis (800, 2:44.6), Elayna Marinelli (Javelin, 100-10), and Emma Silva-Henningsen (discus, 70-2). The Bombardiers also won the 4x400 relay with Thompson, Alexis Cincotta, Allie McNamara and Ellis clocking a 4:34.9.
Seekonk 78, Wareham 54
WAREHAM — Seekonk won 11 events, three of which came in the field. Ella Gardner (long jump, 14-9 1/2) and Lauren Morales (shot put, 29-9; discus, 85-7) both won events in the field.
On the track, the 4x100 and 4x400 relay groups took home first-place finishes, clocking times of 55.15 and 4:58, respectively. Individually, Juliet Provost (mile, 6:20), Riley Mahoney (400 hurdles, 79.8), Ella Gardner (100 meters, 13.9), Kiley Halpin (800 meters, 2:39.9; two mile, 13:22) and Ariana Sanchez Sousa (400 meters, 1:12) each took home top billing in their respective events.
Norton 91, Medway 39
NORTON — Winners for the Lancers included Shaylee Owens (long jump, 14-5 1/2) and Jill Strynar (triple jump, 33-3 1/4) in the field On the track Norton was led by its two relay teams earning top billing, with the 4x100 finishing at 57.7 and the 4x400 finishing at 4:35.6. Ali Murphy (100 meters, 12.0; 200 meters, 25.1), Shea Podbelski (800 meters, 2:23.7), Skye Goba (mile, 5:57.0) and Brooke Dennett (two mile, 13:53.1) also earned first-place finishes.
Tri-County sweeps tri-meet
FRANKLIN — The Cougars defeated Holbrook 76-57 and South Shore Tech 112-18 behind freshman Dani Rigueiro and sophomore Averie Denelle, who were both double winners. Rigueiro placed first in the 400 meters (:64.9) and 200 meters (:29.0) while Denelle won the triple jump (28-6) and high jump (5-0).