SHREWSBURY — The Division 1 and Division 3 track and field events kicked off, with Division 1’s meet at Shrewsbury High School seeing the Attleboro High Bombardiers go home with two medals on Sunday.
For Attleboro, two throwers went home with the hardware. Ethan Gattoni took a first-place medal home in the boys javelin toss and Elayna Marinelli also medaled in the javelin, finishing third.
Gattoni’s toss measured 170-10. Marinelli’s was 106-09.
Other finishes for the AHS boys included a 17th-place jump from Adrian Rivera in the long jump at 19-111/4. Rivera also took 11th in the triple jump, jumping 40-041/2.
Division 3
HOLYOKE — Mansfield and North Attleboro both competed in the Division 3 state track and field meet at Holyoke Community College, with one side from each school seeing continued success.
For Mansfield, the Hornet girls went 2-3-4 in the 200-meter dash, with Anna Darlington (26.09), Abigail Scott (26.16) and Chloe Guthrie (26.32) all going in respective order after going 1-2-3 in prelims.
In the 800 meters, the Mansfield girls again continued their points-scoring push with a sixth-place finish from Katherine Miller at 2:27.47, a fifth-place finish from Anna Moore in the two-mile at 12:01.77, a third-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles from Caitlin Dumouchel at 68.09, and a seventh-place finish in the triple jump from Anna Buckley at 34-01.
The group combined to score 14 points outside of the 200-dash trio. In total, Mansfield scored 33 points, finishing the meet in third place.
For the Mansfield boys, they were guaranteed points from Nate Kablik in the 200 dash, with him clocking a final time of 23.20 for seventh-quickest. Evan Rawlings raced in the 400 hurdles, coming in at 60 seconds even for a third-place finish to help Mansfield score its eighth point of the meet, earning the Hornet boys an 11th-place position.
North Attleboro, as expected, showed out strong in the field on Sunday.
The Rocketeer girls took home a fourth-place finish from Marissa Daley’s triple-jump efforts. Her distance of 34-08 came in her third attempt. In the discus, the North girls earned a medal from Megan Burns’ second-place throw of 99 feet, four inches.
The North boys continued the field success by putting four throwers in the top seven of the discus. Mark Etienvre was second overall, throwing 150-05, while Brodie Clemente (fifth, 133-05), Connor Belanger (sixth, 128-10) and Joseph Beckett (seventh, 128-03) followed suit behind.
It was a 16-point event for the Rocketeer girls, placing them ninth of 20 teams. The North boys took third, scoring 25 points.