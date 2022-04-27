ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls track and field team posted a 73-63 win over Milford High Wednesday, taking first through third place in five events — the 200 meters, 400 hurdles, mile, two-mile and the long jump.
Jahela Douglas (200m, 29 seconds), Rebecca Rainey (400h, 1:18.4), Emilia Smith (one mile, 6:17; two-mile, 14:20) and Ariana Ridge (long jump, 15-6) were the first place finishers in events the Bombardier girls swept scoring positions.
Among other finishes, Isa Thompson took home a win in the 400 meters while Douglas won in the triple jump. Douglas also took second in the 100 meters.
The Attleboro boys beat Milford 97-39.