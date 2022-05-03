ATTLEBORO — It came down to the very end between the Mansfield High and Attleboro High boys track and field teams on Tuesday as both teams came away with a 68-68 tie.
In the girls meet, the Hornets ran away with the dual win, 111-25, taking first place in all but one event.
For the boys, Attleboro found itself in a position to lock up the meet win with a first-place finish in the final two events, the 4x100 and the 4x800. The Hornets, however, won both, along with the high jump (Dana Johnson, 5-6), to earn the needed points to split the meet.
“Even with the tie today, it was still a step in the right direction,” Mansfield boys head coach Kevin Butera said. “Time-wise and competitiveness, it’s way better than we’ve been doing in the last couple of weeks.
“Across the board, guys were stepping up,” Butera added. “We had to come back at the end with the high jump and both relays to get back into that tie position. I’m super happy with what we have and definitely looking stronger than where we were a few weeks ago.”
Mansfield took first in the first three events of the day, with Evan Rawlings (400 hurdles, 58.30), Jake Wall (100 meters, 10.77) and Chris Leonard (mile, 4:39.3) opening the strong for the Hornets. Attleboro responded with wins in the shot put in Isaiah Traore (40 feet, 1/2 inch) and Adrian Rivera in the 400 meters (54.0). Attleboro clinched wins in the 800 and 200 meters, with Jack Blouin winning the 800 in 1:20.7 and Jordan Rivera-Silva clocking a blazing time of :23.1.
Mansfield’s boys earned wins in the middle stages of the meet in both the triple jump (Johnson, 40-8) and long jump (Wall, 23-1) before Attleboro rallied with a win in the two-mile and javelin. The meet then went to the relays, with Mansfield rallying to tie on points.
“This program gets used to winning and I think there’s some complacency in that every year,” Butera said. “When we get challenged, it’s nice we can actually step up when it matters. Today was a good step for us in being able to step up and take it to the end.”
“They’re the measuring tool,” Attleboro boys coach Mike Whitefield said of the Hornets. “When my boys beat them in the winter, it was huge.
“In the Hockomock League, now we’re up there with the rest of these guys, which makes me feel good. Instead of being the baby brother, now we’re right there.”
The Attleboro girls placed first in just one event, the 800 meters, with Amelia Mignacca clocking in at 2:37.7, nearly five seconds ahead of second-place.
Attleboro girls head coach Jill Ellis pointed not to the final team score, but to the individual times for her girls as the focus for the event, along with building the confidence in her team going forward.
“We spend so much of our time talking about those individual accomplishments, those PRs and them getting better,” Ellis said. “We don’t put a focus on the team score because we’re still rebuilding and building a program. The fact we can take it, keep building and have them build their confidence is really the biggest thing.”
Attleboro’s 4x100 and 4x400 took second, clocking times of :56.8 and 4:33.5, respectively. In the field, Attleboro had multiple second-place finishers, with Jahaela Douglas clearing 33-6 in the triple jump and Kimberly Packard-Flores throwing the shot 27-1. A slew of personal records were set by girls in the blue and white across multiple events, ranging from a high points-scoring position to a non-scoring finish.
“I’ve got to say, I’m absolutely thrilled with the girls performances,” Ellis said. “Every girl was coming off the line saying they (set a personal record) and overall they did exactly what I wanted them to do, I wanted them to PR and they did it.”
For Mansfield, the day was spectacular. A first-place sweep of the field events, two of which belonged to Anna Buckley in the long jump (17 feet) and triple jump (30-2 1/2) was part of a high-scoring day. Mansfield als0 had top billing in both the one mile (Katie Miller, 5:45.2) and two=mile (Anna Moore, 12:20), and swept the board in scoring positions in four events while taking first in 15.
“We’re consistently getting better, so we had a lot of PRs today,” Mansfield girls coach Carolina DiBase said. “We are doing a good job of building and getting better times.”