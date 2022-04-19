NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High, North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High boys and girls track teams squared off in a tri-meet Tuesday afternoon, with all three schools coming away with event wins.
The Rocketeer boys beat Bishop Feehan head-to-head 88.5-81.5 and Attleboro 92-78. Feehan beat Attleboro by the same score, 92-78. In the girls meet, North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan tied at 83 points in head-to-head. North Attleboro beat Attleboro 109-61 and Feehan beat Attleboro 104.5-57.5.
“It was a fun tri-meet,” Attleboro head coach Mike Whitefield said. “I wanted my kids to do what they wanted for events today. North (Attleboro) is real strong and Feehan is real strong. Those two teams, they’re real good. My kids, they’re looking good and I think we have a good team.”
In the boys’ 100 meters, North Attleoro’s Nathan Schultz (11.44) and Bishop Feehan’s Oliva Kelly (13.30) took first in the boys and girls races, respectively.
North Attleboro again took first in a dash event with Julia Puccio winning the girls 200 meters at 29.25. Attleboro won the boys 200 meters, with Jordan Rivera Silva clocking in at 24.12.
Feehan took both the boys and girls 800 meters, with Andrew Smith (boys, 2:06.06) and Maeve Parrish (girls, 2:25.68) placing first in the event.
The Shamrocks continued to be dominant in the distance runs, winning the mile and two-mile race for the boys and girls. In the mile, Patrick Healey (boys, 4:40.45) and Anna Boyd (5:29.05) both won while Healey (boys, 10:16.27) and Morgan Kennedy (girls, 12:59.06) won the two mile.
North Attleboro’s girls won in hurdles with Sydney O’Connor taking the 110 hurdles at 18.89 and O’Connor winning the 400 hurdles in 1:14.15. On the boys side, Feehan took both events with Lucas Ribiero first in the 110 hurdles at 16.51 and James Breckner taking the 400 hurdles at 1:03.82.
North Attleboro won the boys shot put (Brodie Clemente, 52-8 1/4), discus (Mark Etienvre, 139-0), javelin (Mason Briggs, 166-03), high jump (Schultz, 6-00) and long jump (Sam Bush (19-09).
On the girls side, Bishop Feehan’s Brooke Serak won the shot put at 38-02 and Avery Blanchard won the discus at 95-01. Feehan also won the long jump with Gigi Colleran jumping 15-04. North Attleboro took first in the javelin with Abby Camelio at 103-10 and O’Connor took first in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Attleboro took one field event as Jahela Douglas won the girls triple jump in 30-05 1/2.
North Attleboro won both the 4x100 boys and girls relays. Bishop Feehan won both the boys and girls races in the 4x400.