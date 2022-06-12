NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The best of New England took to Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Connecticut to compete for the top spot in the New England Outdoor Championships on Saturday.
North Attleboro had three representatives, all in boys throwing events. Mark Etienvre threw in the discus, placing sixth with a toss of 156-09, Mason Briggs placed ninth in the javelin with a toss of 167-05, and Brodie Clemente placed 12th in the shot put, throwing 50-013/4.
Attleboro had one representative, with Ethan Gattoni competing in the boys javelin. Gattoni threw the spear 176-11, placing sixth in the field.
Norton’s lone representative was Ali Murphy, who competed in the girls 200-meter finals. Her time of 25.29 earned her fourth place.
Mansfield’s Caitlin Dumouchel competed in the girls javelin, placing sixth with a toss of 117-04.