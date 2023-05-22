PEABODY -- The Bishop Feehan High girls outdoor track and field team claimed the Catholic Central League championship on Sunday, winning the league meet with 151 points.
The Shamrocks led the field by nearly 20 points, winning nine events.
Winning the 100-meters dash was Kalmia Cryan, clocking a time of 13.11. In the 400 meters, Gigi Colleran led the pack at 62.46 while Feehan's Val Capalbo won the 800 meters at 2:26.55.
Colleran and Capalbo ran the opening and closing legs, respectively, of the Shamrocks' league-winning 4x400 relay team. The two, along with Molly Duignan and Morgan Arthurs, clocked a winning time of 4:17.16.
Christia Assi won the two-mile in 3:34.08, and in the 100 meter hurdles, Maddie Mullen placed first in 18.06.
In the field events, Brooke Serak continued her run of success with a meet record throw of 41-5 in the shot put to take the league title. She was joined by Alexa Orphanos in the javelin as a league champion. Oprhanos threw 100-9 to win the CCL title.
PEABODY -- The Shamrock boys had a strong showing at the Catholic Central League Championship with Jon Mignacca highlighting a day where the Shamrocks clinched a league boys title with 179.50 points.
Mignacca set a new meet record in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-5 for the league title. He also won the long jump at 21-2 and was a member of Feehan's winning 4x400 relay team.
Sean Callahan won the 400 meters with a time of 51.98, a personal best. Matt Shaw took third in the same event with a new PR of 52.34. Both Callahan and Shaw qualified for the MIAA Division 2 state meet with their finishes.
Brendan Koss had a PR in the discus of 122-8 to finish as the league runner-up. In the shot put, Jake Gosslin threw a PR of 43-11 for a runner-up finish.