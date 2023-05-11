ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High boys outdoor track and field team defeated Taunton High on Wednesday to clinch its second straight Hockomock League's Kelley Rex Division crown, winning 85-51 to go 7-0 on the season.

The Bombardiers swept the 400, 400 high hurdles and high jump with Aaron Martin, Jacob Blazek and Ty Boswell winning each event, respectively.