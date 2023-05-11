ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High boys outdoor track and field team defeated Taunton High on Wednesday to clinch its second straight Hockomock League's Kelley Rex Division crown, winning 85-51 to go 7-0 on the season.
The Bombardiers swept the 400, 400 high hurdles and high jump with Aaron Martin, Jacob Blazek and Ty Boswell winning each event, respectively.
Adrian Rivera took first in the triple jump, clearing 44-0 1/2 and also won the long jump with a jump of 22-10. Jordan Rivera-Silva took first in the 200 meters with a time of 21.8. Both Rivera and Rivera-Silva qualified for nationals with their efforts from Wednesday.
Taking first in the 110 hurdles was Max Crawford in 15.4. He was also second in the 400 hurdles. Michael Jennison led the field in the 800 meters at 2:06. Ayden Ramirez won the 100 dash in 10.9.
Attleboro won both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays. Ayden Ramirez, Zyeem Charles, Aidan Pantages and Rivera clocked a time of 44.04 in the 4x100 and Austin Bowie, Blazek, Rivera-Silva and Martin led the 4x400 with a time of 3:36.
Norton caps TVL season
NORTON -- The Lancers capped the Tri-Valley League season on Wednesday, defeating Millis in both the boys and girls meet.
The Lancer boys won 90-44 while the Norton girls won 117-14.
Norton's boys swept the long jump with Matt Cropley leading the way at 20-08 1/2. Sean Nichols led a sweep in the discus at 106-5 1/2 and Sean Parham led Norton's sweep in the mile with a sub-five minute mile at 4:50.7.
Winning in the high jump was Xavier Gonzalez at 5-10. Nichols also won the shot put with a throw of 38-02 and Ryan Bratt won the 400 hurdles at 1:09.2
Owen Johnson took first in the javelin for Norton with a toss of 117-04 and Juju Melendez won the 110 hurdles at 17.2. Andrew McConnell paced the pack in the 400 meters at 55.9 and Michael Katsikis clocked a 10:28.8 in the two-mile.
Norton's boys won both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Cam Bratt, Camden Lerner, Luke Ferriera and Jake Antosca won the 4x100 as a unit at 46.0 and Owen Moon, Thomas Hassey, Sean Parham and Jake Antosca led the 4x400 field at 3:58.4.
The Norton girls swept the high jump, long jump, discus, mile, 100 hurdles and 200 meters.
Zoe Santos took first in the high jump at 5-3 and Adella Crosscup won the discus at 71-10 while Shea Podbelski paced the field in the mile with a time of 5:28 and Kyla Leahy won the 100 hurdles at 17.2.
Leading the triple jump sweep was Gabby Johnson with a distance of 15-8 1/2. Johnson also won the 100 meters with a time of 13.08 and led the sweep in the 200 meters at 29.2. Winning the javelin was Riley Hoffman with a toss of 81-4 and taking first in the 400 hurdles was Kyla Leahy with a time of 1:16.2.
Jordan Raneri led the field in the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.1 Ali Murphy won the 800 meters at 2:39.6 and Eve Henry clocked a time of 15:55.5 in the two mile. Norton won both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, clocking times of 50.6 and 4:23, respectively.