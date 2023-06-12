BANGOR, Maine -- Attleboro High's Zyeem Charles was the top area finisher at Saturday's New England Outdoor Track and Field Championships, placing fifth in the triple jump.
Charles, who won the event at the statewide Meet of Champions, jumped 44-5 while AHS teammate Adrian Rivera placed ninth with a jump of 42-7 1/4. The Attleboro boys also competed in the 4x400 relay race, running a 3:25.54 for ninth.
North Attleboro's lone representative at New Englands was Mark Etienvre in the discus. He tossed the disc 159-3, finishing sixth in the field of 30.
In the girls regional championships, Norton's Jillian Strynar was ninth in the 100 meter preliminaries to finish ninth, narrowly missing a spot in the final with a time of 12.59. Norton's girls team also ran in the 4x100, finishing 11th in 49.89.
Seekonk's Lauren Morales competed in the discus, placing 10th with a distance of 114-5.