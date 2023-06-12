BANGOR, Maine -- Attleboro High's Zyeem Charles was the top area finisher at Saturday's New England Outdoor Track and Field Championships, placing fifth in the triple jump.

Charles, who won the event at the statewide Meet of Champions, jumped 44-5 while AHS teammate Adrian Rivera placed ninth with a jump of 42-7 1/4. The Attleboro boys also competed in the 4x400 relay race, running a 3:25.54 for ninth.