FITCHBURG -- The MIAA outdoor track and field season has reached the final stage of the season with the first day of the Meet of Champions held on Thursday at Fitchburg State University.

High School entrants from Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, Dighton-Rehoboth, Foxboro, King Philip, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, and Seekonk were in action at the all-division meet with the Bombardiers' Zyeem Charles clinching the state triple jump title. Charles cleared 45-5 3/4 to beat the runner-up by a foot. Joining Charles in the event was teammate Adrian Rivera, who cleared 42-8 1/4 for sixth.