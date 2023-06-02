FITCHBURG -- The MIAA outdoor track and field season has reached the final stage of the season with the first day of the Meet of Champions held on Thursday at Fitchburg State University.
High School entrants from Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, Dighton-Rehoboth, Foxboro, King Philip, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, and Seekonk were in action at the all-division meet with the Bombardiers' Zyeem Charles clinching the state triple jump title. Charles cleared 45-5 3/4 to beat the runner-up by a foot. Joining Charles in the event was teammate Adrian Rivera, who cleared 42-8 1/4 for sixth.
In the 400 hurdles, the AHS boys had Maxwell Crawford place 17th with a time of 58.01. Teammate Jacob Blazek was 27th at a time of 1:01.34.
The Shamrocks had one entrant in Thursday's action in Brooke Serak. Serak tossed the discus 991 feet to place 18th in the girls discus. In the same event was Dighton-Rehoboth's lone entrant, Ryann Welzel, who placed sixth with a throw of 108-04, and Seekonk's lone entrant of Lauren Morales. Morales placed second, throwing 119-07
Foxboro's Daniel O'Malley competed in the boys pentathlon, finishing seventh with a combined score of 2,992. King Philip's Sean Woods and Kevin Smith also were entrants in the pentathlon, finishing ninth (2,795) and 10th (2,771).
Competing on the girls side for King Philip was Danielle Lomuscio, placing 19th in the 800 meters with a time of 2:20.38.
Mansfield's Abigail Scott broke her own school record in the girls 200 meters, first clocking a 25.25 in preliminaries and then going on to run a second-place time of 24.85. With her in the girls events was Frankie Spagna, who took 15th in the triple jump with a jump of 34-09 3/4.
The Mansfield boys had a 20th-place finish from Evan Rawlings in the 400 hurdles at 58.80 and a 43rd-place finish in the 800 meters with Talon Johnson's time of 2:01.69.
North Attleboro's Mark Etienvre and Marissa Daley both competed in field events for the Rocketeers. Etienvre, in boys discus, placed third with a toss of 152-08 and Daley, in girls triple jump, took eighth with a jump of 35-11 1/4.
Norton's Zoe Santos competed in the 400 hurdles as the Lancers' only competitor on Thursday, clocking a time of 1:10.08 for 20th.
The second session of the two-day meet kicks off on Saturday.