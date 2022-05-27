The MIAA state track and field meets resumed on Friday afternoon, with Divisions 1, 2 and 3 kicking off across the state with multiple area schools in the mix.
Attleboro sent a handful of competitors to the Division 1 meet in Shrewsbury High, with the best finish coming from Jacob Blazek in the 400 meter hurdles.
Blazek finished 19th, clocking a time of 62.80. One other Bombardier competed in the boys meet with Ethan Sylvia finishing in 10:12.48 in the two-mile for 24th overall.
For the Attleboro girls, Jahlea Douglas raced in the 200 meter prelims, finishing 26th with a time of 27.85. Rebecca Rainey finished 22nd in the 400 meter hurdles, a 78.02.
Neither the Attleboro boys nor girls posted a team score entering Sunday’s Day 2 meet.
Div. 2
Bishop Feehan, King Philip had a slew of area athletes competed in the MIAA Division 2 meet at Hingham High.
Maeve Parrish had a sixth-place finish in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:18.60. Teammate Val Capalbo was 21st in the field, finishing at 2:24.40.
Four Shamrock girls raced in the two-mile event, and all trailed Anna Boyd’s winning time of 11:01.80 — the fifth-fastest time in school history. Behind her, Elizabeth Borah took sixth at 11:28.43, Lauren Augustyn was 25th in 12:13.80 and Lauren Harkins was 30th at 12:27.10.
Olivia Kelley (12.90) and Isabella Graziano (26.70) both finished 13th in the 100-meter and 200-meter prelims, respectively.
The Feehan boys had their best finish from Patrick Healey in the two mile, taking second in 9:19.95. No other Shamrock boy placed in a top-10 non-preliminaries position as Liam Concannon was 12th in the 400 meters as the next-best Feehan finish. His time was 52.67.
Lucas Ribiero was eighth in the 110-meter hurdle prelims, clocking in at 15.72. In the 800 meters, Andrew Smith ran a 2:04.49 for 27th overall.
Bishop Feehan’s girls team currently fourth entering the weekend with 20 points. The Shamrock boys are tied for 14th overall with six points.
King Philip saw Sydney O’Shea take third in the pentathlon with 2,557 points, including a third-place finish in the triple jump at 35-06. Teammate Heidi Lawrence was fourth in the triple jump, jumping 35-04.
On the boys side, Noah Hurd finished ninth in the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.80. Nathan Gebhard was seventh in the 400 meter dash, finishing at 52.06. Kevin Smith and Degen Granese competed in the boys heptathlon, taking fourth and fifth, respectively.
Smith scored 2,446 points while Granese scored 2,411.
The KP girls enter Sunday eighth with 17 points while the King Philip boys are tied for ninth with 10 points.
Div. 3
In Division 3, Megan Burns led the North Attleboro girls with a second-place finish in the discus. Her toss of 99-4 was the best finish in the field for the Rocketeers girls. Marissa Daley earned fourth in the triple jump, leaping 34-08.
The Rocketeers also had a sixth-place finish in the pentathlon with Sydney O’Connor scoring 2,054 points.
For the North Attleboro boys, there was also success in the field events. Mark Etienvre was second in the discus, the first of three other placings. Etienvre’s toss of 150-5 led teammate Brodie Clemente (sixth, 133-5), Connor Belanger (sixth, 128-10) and Josh Beckett (seventh, 128-03).
Elsewhere in the field was Aaron Levesque in the triple jump, with a distance of 39-10 for 10th overall. Andrew Nobrega competed in the pentathlon, taking second overall with a score of 2,351.
The Rocketeer girls are ninth entering Sunday with 16 points while the North Attleboro boys sit third in the standings with 25 points.
Mansfield’s girls team saw Chloe Guthrie finish seventh in the 100-meter prelims with a time of 12.63. The Hornets had the top three times in the 200 meter prelims with Abigail Scott (26.05), Guthrie (26.12) and Anna Darlington (26.26) going 1-2-3 in respective order.
The trio then again went back-to-back in the finals, with Darlington taking second at 26.09. Scott followed in third at 26.16 and Guthrie was fourth at 26.32.
Katherine Miller took sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:27.47 and Anna Moore was fifth in the two mile, finishing at 12:01.77. Caitlin Dumouchel earned a third place spot in the 400 meter hurdles, clocking a time of 68.09.
For the Mansfield boys, Nate Kublik earned a seventh in the 200-meter finals at 23.20. Jacob Rawlings’ time in the 400 meter hurdles was third best at 60.00.
The Mansfield girls enter Sunday’s portion of the meet with a third-place spot in the points standings at 33 points. Both Kublik and Rawlings compiled eight points for Mansfield, putting the Hornet boys in 11th with eight points.