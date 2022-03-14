NEW YORK — Bishop Feehan High’s Anna Boyd captured a pair of third-place finishes at the Nike Indoor Nationals this past weekend in Staten Island, N.Y.
Boyd took home third in the girls’ Emerging Elite 3,000 meters at 11:07.07 and third in the Emerging Elite two-mile, winning her heat by over 12 seconds in 11:10.24. The Shamrock senior’s time was an eight -second improvement for a personal record.
In the 200 meters, the Shamrocks’ Isabella Graziano placed 38th (:27.06) while and Valerie Capalbo was 41st (:27.20).
Mansfield High’s Chloe Guthrie competed in the freshman girls 60 meters where she placed 13th in :08.18.
For the Bishop Feehan boys, Patrick Healey was eighth in the 3,000 meters in 9:31.54.
Mansfield’s Wall, shuttle hurdles squads top-five at New Balance Nationals
Several area high school track and field standouts competed at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet this past weekend at the New Balance Track and Field Center.
Mansfield High’s Jake Wall took home fourth-place in the Elite boys long jump with a distance of 7.05 meters, making him a two-time All-American.
THe Hornets had two other All-American finishers with two shuttle hurdle teams. The boys quartet of Wall, Dylan Buchanan, Evan Rawlings and Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. took second with a time of :34.44. The girls team of Anna Buckley, Julia Pike, Elyssa Buchanan and Chloe Guthrie clocked a :37.87, finishing fourth.
In the girls meet, Norton High’s Jillian Strynar, Shaylee Owens, Ali Murphy and Shea Podbelski competed in the sprint medley team in the Rising Stars Division on Saturday. The squad took two seconds off the school record, finishing in 4:16.54 for a fifth-place medal. Podbelski also placed 10th in the 1,500 meters (4:48.61) and in the mile (5:08.91), along with 39th in the 800 meters (personal best 2:19.45). Owens competed in the high jump, but did not place.
Murphy (8.03) and Strynar (8.15) both competed in the Rising Stars 60 meters, taking 44th and 61st, respectively, in their first race in the 60 meters. Murphy went on to compete in the 200 meters, setting a school record of 25.87 for 36th overall.
Four Lancers records were set at the meet with Murphy in the 200 and 300 meters, and Podbelski in the 1,000 and mile.