FITCHBURG -- Bishop Feehan High's Jon Mignacca capped his MIAA outdoor track and field season by winning the high jump title at the MIAA Meet of Champions Saturday at Fitchburg State University.
Mignacca cleared 6-6 to win the event on the final day of the meet. Mignacca was also eighth in the long jump at 20-11 1/2.
In the girls shot put, Feehan's Brooke Serak was fifth in the state with a throw of 39-1 3/4. Other Feehan girls joining Serak at the Meet of Champions were Gabrielle Colleran, Molly Duignan, Val Capalbo and Tea Briggs, who ran in the 4x400 relay. The relay group clocked a time of 4:02.78 to finish third in the event, just over a second from a first-place finish.
Athletes from several other area schools also attended the final days of the two-session all-state tournament.
Norton's Ali Murphy was second in the girls 400 meters with a time of 56.42 while teammate Zoe Santos tied for eighth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-2. In the girls 100 meters, Norton's Jillian Strynar, clocked a 12.55 to place seventh in the final. Strynar and Murphy returned for the 4x100 relay, running the opening and anchor legs, respectively, with Phoebe Gesner and Julia Mulvaney, as the Lancers clocked a time of 50.18 to place fifth.
Attleboro's Adrian Rivera placed 21st in the boys long jump at 19-11 while teammate Jordan Rivera-Silva was 23rd with a jump of 19-9.3. The Bombardier boys' 4x100 relay team of Ayden Ramirez, Zyeem Charles, Jordan Rivera-Silva and Rivera ran an 11th-place time of 44.35. Attleboro's 4x400 relay squad of Austin Bowie, Jacob Blazek, Rivera-Silva and Aaron Martin placed seventh in a time of 3:26.21
For the Norton boys, Camden Lerner took 14th in the 400 meters at 51.30.
Mansfield competed in a pair of relays. The Hornet boys 4x400 relay team of Myles Brown, Jack Reed, Sirius Li and Nate Kablik were 10th in 44.22. In the girls meet, Mansfield's 4x100 relay squad of Olivia Barry, Meghan Driscoll, Danni Cuzzi and Abigail Scott finished 12th in 51.01.
North Attleboro's Carson Crump competed in the high jump, tying for seventh at 6-2. The King Philip girls had a 10th-place finish in the long jump from Alex D'Amadio at 17-0. Foxboro's Harrison Keen placed seventh in the boys javelin throw with a toss of 159-3. Tri-County's Averie Denelle tied for 11th in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-2. Seekonk's Lauren Morales placed 22nd in the shot put at 32-01 1/2.