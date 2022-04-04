MANSFIELD — The Hockomock League held its Freshmen/Sophomore Meet at Mansfield High on Saturday with several area schools getting back into the swing of things for the outdoor track and field season.
Attleboro High's notable finishers from the meet included Adrian Rivera, who won the boys 100 meters in 11.85. Attleboro also took first-place in the boys mile with Nicholas Graber clocking a 5:16.65. Jacob Blazek finished first in the 400 meter hurdles, with a time of 1:05.08.
The Attleboro boys 4x400 relay team of William Badger III, Graber, Blazek and Rivera took first at 3:56.87. In the field, the Bombardiers took home one gold medal as Rivera won the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, 3 3/4 inches. No girls placed first for Attleboro.
King Philip had a first-place finisher in the girls 800 meters with Danielle Lomuscio in 2:35.05. She was accompanied on the gold medal list by Madeline Hill, who was first in the 100 meter hurdles (17.84).
In the boys 110 meter hurdles King Philip's Luca Giardini was first in :16.20, more than two seconds faster than the second-place finisher. KP didn't take home gold in any field event as its highest finish came from Sean Woods in the high jump, clearing a height of 4-10.
Foxboro had first- and second-place finishers in the javelin with Harrison Keen and Andrew Cady going first and second, respectively. Keen won with a toss of 132-05 while Cady was a distant second at 89-10. Foxboro did not run in a handful of events, and the girls did not place first in any event. One of the best finishes from the Foxboro girls came from Chloe Davies (29.83) and Addie Ruter (30.23) in the 200 meters, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Mansfield took home a second-place finish in multiple events, with Marco Geminiani (800 meters, 2:28.63), Caitlin Garrahy (discus, 82-04), Elyssa Buchanan (girls long jump, 15-00) and Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. (boys long jump, 19-00) each finishing second. The Hornets had 15 others finish in the top five for events.