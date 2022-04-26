WRENTHAM — The Mansfield High boys track and field team received first-place finishes in 10 events to take a 78-58 Hockomock League win over King Philip Regional High on Tuesday.
The Hornets were led by individual wins from Nate Kablik (100 meters, :11.4), Talon Johnson (800 meters, :23.8), Evan Rawlings (400 hurdles, :59.6), Dylan Buchanan (110 hurdles, :15.4), Ty Duffin (javelin, 127-6), Ayden Agbasi (shot put, 39-7.5), Charles Newcomb (discus, 90-7) and in the 200 meters, Myles Brown and Chamberlain Guthrie tied for first in :23.8.
Mansfield also won the 4x100 meters with Brown, Isaiah Kinds, Buchanan and Nolan Clarke in :46.4.
King Philip took home first-place finishes from Max Miller (mile, 4:49), Dylan Woods (high jump, 5-10) and Kevin Smith (long jump, 19-8 1/2).
‘The Warriors also won the 400 meters and the 4x400 relay.
Bishop Feehan 113, Bishop Fenwick 23
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks rolled past the Crusaders as Jon Mignacca captured both the long jump (with a personal best of 20-5) and the high jump (5-8).
Feehan won every individual event with James Breckner (400 meters), Jon Egan (200 meters), Ryan Nealon (mile), Nolan Duff (100 meters), Wyatt Burr (800 meters), Sean Callaghan (400 meters and triple jump), Lucas Ribeiro (110 hurdles), John Egan (200 meters), Alexavier Almeida (two-mile), Jake Gosselin (discus and shot put) and Andrew Nelson (javelin), Feehan also took the 4x100 relay.
Sharon 63, Foxboro 73
FOXBORO — Nick Olson, Dan O’Malley and Joe Gonzalez were all double-winners to lead the Warriors in their Hockomock League matchup.
Olson placed first in the mile in 4:44.4 and ran a winning 10:47 in the two-mile, O’Malley won the triple jump (38-2) and tied for first in the high jump (5-4) while Gonzalez took the long jump (21-1.25) and tied for first in the high jump (5-4).
Other individual first-place finishes for the Foxboro were Jared Ciora (400 meters, :56.6), Brooks Stone (800 meters, 2:10.5), Chris Proulx (javelin, 112-4) and Sebastian Zerpa (shot put).
The Warriors also won the 4x100 relay in :47.8 with the team of Burnie Legette, Tjamael Sillah, Gonzalez and Axon.
Norton 73, Bellingham 62
BELLINGHAM — Norton took down Bellingham for its second meet win of the season.
In the 4x100 relay, the team of Danny Tran, Nate Tripolone, Anthony Tripolone and Cam Bratt won with a time of 47.4.
Camden Lerner (400 meters, 54.6), Michael Katsikis (two mile, 11:39) and Jake Ollerhead (400 meter hurdles, 64.3) also placed first on the track for the Lancers.
In the field events, Norton had triple jump and long jump wins from Matt Cropley.
GIRLS Mansfield 102, King Philip 34
WRENTHAM — Despite their loss, the Warriors had notable performances from Dani Lomuscio, who clocked a first-place time in the mile at 5:37.
Other first-place finishes for King Philip came in the long jump, with Heidi Lawrence jumping a distance of 16 feet, three inches. The 4x400 relay team of Emily Dowling, Bethany Evans, Allie Smith and Dani Lomuscio also took first, finishing in 4:43.
Mansfied had several sweeps, taking home top-3 finishes in the 100 meters, the 400 meters, the 400 hurdles and the discus. The Hornets also had first-place finishes in the mile (Anna Moore, 5:38.8z0 and the two mile (Norah Puleo, 12:22.9). In the field Mansfield took the triple jump, high jump and javelin first-place finishes home as well.
Bishop Feehan 91, Bishop Fenwick 40
ATTLEBORO — Eliza Powers (100 hurdles, high jump), Gigi Colleran (200 meters, long jump) and Avery Blanchard (discus, javelin) were all double-winners for the Shamrocks.
Other Feehan first-place finishers were Mavlan Fernandes (400 meters), Elizabeth Borah (mile), Anna Boyd (800 meters), Erin Parkinson (two-mile) and Anna Cinelli (shot put). Feehan also took the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
North Attleboro 71.5 Stoughton 66.5
STOUGHTON — North Attleboro won the 100 meters, with Meagan Dowd clocking in at 12.9.
North also took the mile and two-mile, with Katie Galgoczy finishing in 6:04.4 and 13:02, respectively.
Sydney O’Connor won the 400 meter hurdles at 1:14.8 as the only other individual Rocketeer to win on the track. North’s 4x100 relay team placed first, finishing in :53.3.
North Attleboro took three events in the field events, winning the shot put (Sienna Newth, 30-3), discus (Megan Burns, 92-10 1/4) and triple jump (Marissa Daley, 31-5 1/2).
Norton 68, Bellingham 64
BELLINGHAM — Norton defeated Bellingham in a narrow battle on team points over Bellingham.
Winning on the track was Ava Scagnoli (400m hurdles, 1:20.8), Aly Murphy (100 meters, :12.1), Brooke Dennett (mile, 6:05)m Shea Podbelski (400 meters, 1:03.1), Emma Wisnaskas (800 meters, 2:48.9) and Jillian Strynar (200 meters, :26.8).
In the field events, Zoe Santos took home the high jump win for the Lancers, clearing 4-8.