MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls track and field team took a resounding 108-28 win over Taunton High Wednesday to clinch the Kelley Rex Division title and a share of the Hockomock League crown.
The Hornets had seven sweeps in events, taking first in all but two with Chloe Guthrie (100 meters, 12.9 seconds), Anna Buckley (100 hurdles, 16.8; triple jump, 34-7), Abby Scott (200 meters, 27.3), Caitlin Dumouchel (javelin, 110-2) and Catie Garrahy (discus, 77-3; shot put, 29-7) all winning.
Dumouchel also took first in the 400 hurdles in :68.97. Buckley was a triple winner, winning the long jump at 16-8 1/2.
Mansfield also had first-place finishes from Meghan Johnson (mile, 5:46), Anna Darlington (400 meters, :60.6), Anna Moore (two-mile, 12:41) and Katie Miller (800 meters) and Elyssa Buchanan (high jump, 4-6).