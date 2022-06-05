WESTFIELD — Westfield State University was home to the final day of the Meet of Champions over the weekend, with some area competitors closing the book on their season, and their careers, in Saturday's second day of events.
Notably out of the second day was the gold-winning performance of Jake Wall, winning his third career state title in the long jump for Mansfield.
Wall's jump of 23-02 1/4 was best in show, while his teammate, Chamberlain Guthrie Jr., closed the season with a quality distance of 21-06 3/4 for ninth.
The Hornets continued to thrive in the long jump, with Anna Buckley breaking Mansfield High School's record distance. Her jump of 18-01 earned her sixth place and a spot at next weekend's New England Championships in New Britain, CT. Elsewhere in the field, a personal record in the girls shot put was set by Caitlin Garrahy, throwing a distance of 33-10 for 19th.
Elsewhere in the field, Mansfield took a runner-up finish in the javelin, with Caitlin Dumouchel's busy day seeing her throw the spear 127-0. Dumouchel went on to race with Katie Miller, Anna Darlington and Norah Puleo in the 4x400 that took eighth in a time of 4:06.73.
Both Mansfield's boys and girls 4x100 teams found themselves in the finals at the Meet of Champions, with the girls clocking a time of 50.10 for an eighth-place medal. Abby Scott, Meghan Driscoll, Danni Cuzzi and Chloe Guthrie ran a season-best time in the race. Myles Brown, Isaiah Kings, Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. and Nate Kablik clocked a time of 44.10 for 11th fastest in the boys final for the 4x100.
In individual track events, Anna Darlington took 13th in the girls 400 meters at a time of 59.23 and Dylan Buchanan clocked a time of 15.87 in the boys 110-meter high hurdles for 19th. Chloe Guthrie and Abby Scott both competed in the girls 100 meters, taking back-to-back spots again with times of 12.69 and 12.70, respectively.
Bishop Feehan's rising star in Brooke Serak closed out a memorable freshman season as the top freshman in shot put for the state of Massachusetts, placing eighth out of 24 with a best toss of 38-00. She was joined in the second day of the Meet of Champions by Jon Mignacca, who took ninth in the high jump to tie with six others. He cleared 6-00, falling just short of his seed mark of 6-02, which he was unable to clear on his three tries.
Joining Mignacca in the high jump was King Philip's Dylan Woods and North Attleboro's Nathan Shultz, who both cleared 6-00, but each on their second try. Due to it being their second attempt, both finished tied for 16th. Like Mignacca, both were unable to get over 6-02 in their three attempts.
North Attleboro's best finish came from Brodie Clemente in the shot put, who placed third in the state at a toss of 52-02 3/4 to earn him a spot in the New England Outdoor Championship meet next week in New Britain, CT. Mark Etienvre also competed in the shot put, placing 18th with a throw of 47-04. Abby Camelio was the only North Attleboro girl to compete in the second day, closing her season with a toss in the javelin of 106-04 for 15th.
Two Attleboro throwers competed in the javelin, with Elayna Marinelli competing along side Camelio in the girls event. Marinelli's throw of 116-06 earned her an eighth-place medal, along with a personal record. On the boys side for the Bombardiers, Ethan Gattoni earned a fourth-place finish in, throwing 172-01 in the javelin to qualify for the New England Outdoor Championship.
Foxboro's Grace Preston was also in the mix for the javelin, placing 19th out of the 23 competitors with a toss of 101-07.
Norton had a quality end of the season competing among Massachusetts schools, and will continue to be represented at least one more week on a big stage. Ali Murphy's second-place finish in the 400 meters not just earned her a medal, but broke her own school record at a time of 55.74 and earned her a spot at the New Balance National Outdoor Meet. Jill Strynar also qualified for the New Balance meet, making the finals in the 100 meters at a time of 12.33 to qualify her in the Rising Stars Division. She placed eighth.
Norton's Zoe Stantos qualified for the high jump, but did not clear the opening height and did not place.