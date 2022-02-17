BOSTON — The North Attleboro High boys indoor track team placed third at the MIAA Division 3 Indoor State Track and Field Championships Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Center with junior Nathan Shultz clearing 6-4 in the high jump to secure a state title.
The Rocketeers totaled 42 points behind first-place Nashoba, which won the boys meet with 60 points for the state title.
Shultz went for a 6-6 attempt, but missed all three tries after clearing 6-4 on his first try.
Other strong finishes for North Attleboro were Shultz’s fifth-place finish in the 55 meters at 6.69 seconds, Andrew Nobrega’s 10th-place in the 55 meter hurdles at 8.55 seconds and the 4x290 meter relay team (Jovany Rivera, Michael Simonian, Kyle Conroy and Shultz) that clocked a time of 1:35.57 for fourth.
Also competing for North Attleboro were Michael Simonian in the 300 meters (22nd, 39.08). The 4x400 tandem of Sean Boyle, Nathan Kane, Maxwell Hobbs and Nobrega took 20th at 3:59.54 and the 4x800 relay team of Evsn Tino, Jason Drinan, Baxter Greene and Connor Peterson 11th at 9:06.02.
Competing in the field with eventual state champion Shultz was Nathan MacDonald, who cleared 5-6 in the high jump before bowing out tied for 13th.
In the shot put, Joseph Beckett and Mark Etienvre took back-to-back podium spots, finishing third and fourth (respectively) in the shot put. Beckett’s toss of 47-10.5 edged his teammates’ toss of 47-6.5.
Connor Bleanger also tossed for North Attleboro, placing seventh with a shot toss of 42-10.75
Only one girl competed in the individual track events for the Rocketeers in the girls meet In the 55 meters. Meagan Dowd placed 26th in 7.86 seconds.
In relays, North Attleboro 4x400 meter relay team of Caroline Folan, Mariann Lameiras, Katie Galgoczy and Brooke Sullivan clocked a time of 44:55.29 for 17th in the division.
The 4x800 team of Marta Botelho, Rory McGinley, Julia Simpson and Sullivan clocked a time of 11:24.28, placing the Rocketeers 15th.
In the field for the girls, Folan’s three attempts to clear the bar in the high jump were faults, and was unable to clear the starting bar at 4 feet, eight inches three times. She did not place.
Kadence Peri’s long jump distance of 13-3.75 placed her 26th in the field. Elsewhere in field events, Sienna Newth was 10th best in the shot put, hurling the shot 26-8.75.