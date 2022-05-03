NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys track and field team romped at home over Canton High Tuesday, winning handily 110-26.
The North boys swept the top three spots in eight events, including every scoring position in the field events. No Canton athlete finished third or better in the shot put, discus, javelin, high jump, long jump or triple jump.
Brodie Clemente (shot put, 53-1), Mark Etienvre (discus, 49-5), Mason Briggs (javelin, 167-3), Nathan Schultz (high jump 5-8; triple jump, 38-4) and Aaron Levesque (long jump, 17-4 1/5) all took first in the field.
On the track, Dylan Theroux (400 hurdles, 67.3), Griffin Gouck (mile, 5:00.2) and Connor Peterson (two mile, 10:48.7) were among other first-place finishers.
North took first in the 4x100 and the 4x400 as well.
Stoughton 79, Foxboro 57
STOUGHTON — Sebastian Zerpa was a double winner in the shot put (41 feet, 6 inches) and discus (92 feet, 8.25 inches) to lead the Warriors.
Other first-place finishers for Foxboro were Nick Olson (800 meters, 2:05.4), Chris Proulx (two-mile, 11:24.2), Harrison Keen (javelin, 115 feet, 4 inches) and Dan O’Malley (triple jump — 39 feet, 7.5 inches) while
The Warriors received second places from Burnie Legette (100 meters, :11.7 and 200 meters, :24.3), Jared Ciora (mile, 4:56.9), Brooks Stone (800 meters, 2:09.6), Cooper Hassman (two-mile, 11:27.7) and Prouix (javelin, 108 feet).
Foxboro’s 4x400 relay team of Ciora, Olson, Brayden Pace and Marco Pacini also placed first in 3:45.2
King Philip 68, Franklin 68
FRANKLIN — Nate Sylven won the mile and two-mile for the Warriors in 4:48 and 10:37, respectively. King Philip swept the top three spots in the triple and high jumps, with Dylan Woods winning the high jump at six feet.
Norton 89, Dedham 45
NORTON — The Lancers won their third dual meet of the season.
Cody Gass won the 110 hurdles (:18.9) and the 400 hurdles (1:13.0). Danny Tran took the 100 meters at :11.3, while Nate Tripolone won the 200 meters at :23.1 and Camden Lerner captured the 400 meters in :52.8.
The Lancers also won the 4x100, finishing at 46.3 and the 4x400, clocking a 3:51.1.
GIRLS Franklin 100, King Philip 36
FRANKLIN — Despite the loss, the Warriors had wins in the 800 from Dani Lomuscio, Meredith Melanson in the javelin, Sydney O’Shea in the triple jump and Heidi Lawrence in the long jump.
Dedham 74, Norton 62
NORTON — Shea Podbelski had one of the strongest days for the Lancers, finishing the two-mile in 12:30.8 and the mile in a school record time of 5:04.8. Podbelski broke Isabella Pietrasiewicz’s record of 5:08.04, set in 2020.
Jillian Strynar (400m, 1:04.3), Shaylee Owens (100 hurdles, 17.1) and Ali Murphy (200m, 25.0) all had individual event wins. The Lancers’ 4x100 (52.7) and 4x400 (4:42.3) squads also took first.