WESTON — The MIAA Division 4 State Track and Field Meet at Weston High School kicked off its first day of competition on Thursday, with Norton High and Seekonk High competing through the afternoon.
Norton’s first half of the meet has it entering Saturday’s portion in third place in the team standings at 21 points, trailing only Weston (51) and North Reading (30).
Big parts to Norton’s day were Ali Murphy, who won the 200 meters in a time of 25.85. In second, was teammate Jillian Strynar in 26.32.
Both will compete in next week’s Meet of Champions at Westfield State.
Other notable finishes for Norton came from Shaylee Owens, who scored 2,461 points in the girls pentathlon for sixth overall.
The Norton boys only scored four points in Day 1, and are 23rd overall. Nate Tripolone took sixth in the 200 meter race with a time of 23.69 and Aiden Masse clocked a PR in the two mile run, finishing at 10:05.53 for eighth quickest.
For Seekonk, two girls competed in the meet — Jillian Audette and Lauren Morales. No Seekonk boys competed.
Morales finished third in the discus throw, tossing the disc 96 feet, four inches. In the 200 meter dash preliminaries, Audette finished 11th with a time of 27.31. She did not compete in the final.
The second day of the Division 4’s state meet will be held on Saturday at Weston High, with a scheduled 2:30 p.m. start.