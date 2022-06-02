WESTFIELD — The MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Meet of Champions kicked off the first of two days of events at Westfield State University on Thursday.
The Norton High girls team had a strong showing despite bringing only Ali Murphy and Jillian Strynar to the all-state meet.
Murphy took silver in the 200 meters, clocking a personal best time of :24.87. Strynar also raced in the 200 finals, finishing eighth in :26.15 after running a :25.76 personal record in preliminaries.
Murphy’s spot qualifies her for the New England Meet next weekend in New Britain, Conn. She also qualified for the New Balance National Outdoor Championships at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
In the girls two-mile, Anna Boyd continued her strong season for Bishop Feehan with a fifth-place finish in a time of 11:01.32. Feehan also sent Brooke Serak to the All-State meet in the shot put where she placed 10th as the only freshman in the field with a throw of 105-05.
King Philip’s duo of Sydney O’Shea and Heidi Lawrence went back-to-back, again in the triple jump. O’Shea took fourth with a jump of 34-11 while Lawrence took fifth with a jump of 34-09.
Noah Hurd was one of a limited group of area boys competing at the All-State meet. Hurd, racing for King Philip in the 800 meters, clocked a time of 1:58.36 for 14th overall.
In the field, Mark Etienvre of North Attleboro had an impressive showing at the all-state meet with a discus toss of 158 feet (even), placing third to earn bronze.
O’Shea also competed in the pentathlon, placing ninth in the field of 10, scoring 2,618 points.