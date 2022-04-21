FOXBORO — Foxboro High’s Daniel O’Malley won the boys pentathlon at the the Warrior Invitational Thursday, scoring 2,459 points, while King Philip Regional High’s Sydney O’Shea took home first place in the girls pentathlon, scoring 2,518 points.
Norton’s Shea Podbelski captured the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:21.18. The Lancer girls also took first in the high jump with Zoey Santos clearing 4-10.
Mansfield’s Ayden Agbasi placed first in the boys shot put, coming in at 41 feet, 7 3/4 inches. Mansfield also won the triple jump as Dana Johnson cleared 41-2.
In the relay events, Mansfield’s girls 4x100 team took first with a time of 52.75. King Philip’s boys 4x800 squad won, clocking in at 8:51.07.
In the boys 110 hurdles pentathlon, Foxboro secured a first-place finish from O’Malley with a time of 18.12. In the girls 100-meters pentathlon,, Norton’s Shaylee Owens took home a first-place finish with a time of 17.14.
Mansfield’s Dana Johnson won the girls long jump in 41-2.
Seekonk’s best finishes came from Jillian Audette’s 13.50 in the 100 meters for fourth and Noah Boudreau-Faria’s time of 1:06.95 putting him fourth in the 400 hurdles. Audette also competed in the field, placing fourth in the long jump at 15-11 3/4.
Elsewhere in pentathlon events, King Philip had multiple first-place finishers. Degen Granese (boys high jump, 5-06; boys shot put, 33-09.50), O’Shea (girls long jump, 16-11 1/4; 800 meters, 2:45.38) and Kevin Smith (boys long jump, 19-04 1/4) each took first in pentathlon events.
Foxboro also had a strong showing in the pentathlon, with O’Malley winning the 110 hurdles (18.12) and the high jump (5-6). Other local competitors who won in pentathlon events included Norton’s Owens, with her 100 hurdles time of 17.14, and Bishop Feehan’s Brooke Serak with a shot put toss of 37-10.