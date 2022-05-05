SWANSEA — Seekonk High’s boys track and field team took home a dual meet win over Case High on Thursday, winning 75.5-51.5.
Noah Boudreau won the 400 hurdles and the 110 hurdles in :68.5 and :18.4, respectively.
Maddox Bo took first in the 100 meters, running an :11.5. Travis Pereira (high jump, 5-4), Josh Troiano (shot put, 42-8), Zak Laverdiere (mile, 4:57.1), Saul Simmons (800, 2:13.9), JD Mello (400, 57.8) and Collin Peterson (200, 23.9) all took first in their respective events.
Seekonk’s 4x400 team of Travis Pereira, Saul Simmons, Owen Blanchard and Mello took first, clocking a relay time of 3:35.5.
GIRLS Case 79, Seekonk 51
SWANSEA — Lauren Morales took first the Seekonk girls in the shot put (34-1) and in the discus (86-4). Kiley Halpin won the mile in 6:02, and Jill Audette won the 100 meters in :12.8.
The 4x100 team of Audette, Ella Gardner, Sarah King and Morales took first in :52.8.