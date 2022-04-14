APPONEQUET — The Seekonk High boys track team defeated Apponequet Regional High on Thursday, 83-53 as the Warriors took first in 12 of the 16 events.
Maddox Bo was a three-time winner winner finishing with a triple jump distance of 40-5 1/2, a long jump distance of 10-5 and a 100 meters time of 11.2 seconds. Bo was also the anchor of a first-place 4x100 team.
Colin Peterson placed first in the high jump at 5-8. Zak Laverdiere took both the mile and two mile races, in 4:53 and 10:38, respectively.