SOMERSET — Both the Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys and girls track and field teams competed in the South Coast Conference Relays on Saturday, with no team scores being tracked in the meet.
For the Seekonk boys, the 4x200 relay team of Jack Santos, Evan Cook, Noah Beausoleil and Maddox Bo placed first in 1:39.0. The same team ran in the 4x100, missing first by 0.4 seconds with a time of :46.9.
The two relay teams were the only first- or second-place finishers for Seekonk in the meet.
The Seekonk girls' 4x100 team was the fastest of the day, clocking in at 54 seconds. Seekonk's girls team clocked a 26:07.4 in the 4x1600, taking second in the field. In the shot put, Seekonk took first with a total distance of 83 feet, 8 inches — four feet more than second-place.
In the high jump, D-R's Dario St James cleared 5-6. No girls competed in the high jump for D-R, but did compete in the triple jump with Sarah Charboneau clearing 29-7 1/4 for the team's best distance.
The D-R boys had a best in the long jump by Aaron Prata at 15-6 1/2 while the girls had a team-best of 13-3 by Faith Hickey. In the javelin D-R's best toss came from Anthony DeChristoforo at 93-1 on the boys team. On the girls team, Lauren Kerwin tossed the spear 77-4 for her team's best.
DeChristoforo also had the top toss in the discus at 79-6 for the D-R boys. On the girls side, Ryann Welzel had the longest toss at 80-4.
The Falcons' 4x100 girls team placed second, trailing Seekonk, with a time of 54.2. The D-R 4x200 relay team also took second, clocking in at 2:02.1. In the 4x400, the D-R girls placed second again with a time of at 5:00.1 behind Somerset-Berkley.