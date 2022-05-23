FAIRHAVEN — The Seekonk High girls track team took first in 11 events, most coming in the field events, to defeat Fairhaven High 88-32 Monday in their South Coast Conference meet.
Ella Gardner won the long jump, clearing 14-6. In the throwing events, Kearston Nelson (shot put, 32-1), Danielle Boardman (javelin, 54-0) and Lauren Morales (discus, 88-0) each earned first-place finishes for the Warriors.
Kelsey Gendreau won the mile with a time of 6:19. Gendreau was also the third leg of Seekonk’s first-place 4x400 team, running with teammates Abby Rickard, Riley Mahoney and Sydnie Hoskins to finish in 5:02.
Rickard placed first in the 800 meters with a time of 2:26, Ariana Sanchez Sousa won the 400 meters in 1:10.2 and Kiley Halpin was first in the two-mile at 13:20.
The Warriors also won the 400 hurdles, finishing in 1:18.4.
Seekonk also captured the 4x100 relay, clocking in at 53.2. Racing in the relay were Lauren Morales, Sarah King, Ella Gardner and Jillian Audette.