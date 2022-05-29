HINGHAM — Bishop Feehan’s Brooke Serak took the Div. 2 shot-put title while Sydney O’Shea and Heidi Lawrence went back-to-back in triple jump for King Philip in the Div. 2 Outdoor State Track and Field meet at Hingham High School Sunday.
Serak’s toss in the shot put was the best in show by four inches, totaling 37 feet, 113/4 inches.
“Brooke, I think she’s a very unique athlete,” Bishop Feehan coach Bob L’Homme said. “She’s only a freshman. She’s got obviously a lot of talent in the area she knows; the disc and shot is one thing, but she’s also a long jumper. She can hurdle and sprint also. I think it’s going to be a fun three more years with her. People are going to know her name real soon. She’s gaining a lot of experience. She’s going to be good.”
Serak went on to continue her strong day with a sixth-place finish in the discus, throwing it 11-02. She also took fifth in the long jump, jumping 17-04 in her final attempt. Avery Blanchard also had a strong finish to her day, taking 11th in the javelin toss with a total of 94-11 feet.
“We had a little bit of everything going on (Friday),” King Philip coach Scott Kramer said.”
King Philip’s triple jumpers in O’Shea and Lawrence went third and fourth, respectively, on Sunday. O’Shea jumped a distance of 35-06 while Lawrence was two inches behind her at 35-04. In the shot put, Katharine O’Neill took home a fifth-place finish, throwing the shot 34-083/4, with teammate Hannah Crocker placing 19th in the event at a distance of 28-11.
On the boys side for King Philip, Dylan Woods had a lengthy battle in the high jumpers pit, finishing sixth with a clearance of 6-0. Woods also competed in the long jump, placing 16th overall at a distance of 19-071/4.
With a lot of young athletes competing in King Philip green and yellow, coach Scott Kramer feels the future is bright with a team that showed out at the Divisional meet against some of the best in the state.
“We had a positive season this year ... we’ve really come together, and the kids have been supportive,” Kramer said. “I think that’s a big part of this, ... it is a big motivation throughout the season to be one of the people who gets here, and it really means something when someone earns a Divisional shirt or an All-State shirt. They earned something. I think that’s something we’re trying to encourage.”
In the field for Feehan, the Shamrocks had Jake Gosslin take 14th overall with a toss in the shot put of 41-08. As a whole, the Feehan boys did not fare too well, not cracking the top 10 for points. Connor McHale (21st, 18-071/2) competed in the long jump and Robert Pombriant (13th, 39-07) competed in the triple jump.
Feehan’s boys team finished the day with relays, placing 13th in the 4x100 relay race and 11th in the 4x400 race.
The Shamrocks were peaking at the right time entering Friday and Saturday, but know there’s still some room to improve for those returning.
“Every track coach’s dream is to peak at the right time,” L’Homme said. “Overall I would say 90 percent of us were close to or right at our best times. It’s satisfactory as a coach to see that, it’s a testament to their hard work. We still got a young team, there’s always room for improvement.”
Day 1 corrections
From the first day of the meet on Friday, the Sun Chronicle incorrectly reported seeding times and distances for both Bishop Feehan and King Philip.
The correct times for the Shamrock girls on Friday included a blistering time from Anna Boyd in the two-mile run, seeing her clock in at a time of 10:58.94. Her time makes her now fourth all-time in school history, and secured her a state divisional title with the time. Following Boyd’s pace were Elizabeth Borah (11:30.28) in seventh, and Lauren Harkins in 21st with a time of 12:09.17.
For Feehan in the 800-meter race on Friday, it was Maeve Parrish taking fourth overall with a time of 2:18.46. Val Capalbo clocked a time of 2:28.19 for 22nd behind her.
The Shamrock boys had a corrected time of 9:22.30 for third overall in the two-mile race from Patrick Healey. No other Feehan boys survived the preliminary rounds entering Sunday’s portion of the meet.
For King Philip, its bread and butter from the divisional meet were the pentathlon events, as O’Shea dominated the girls side. She took first in the pentathlon’s long jump (5.31 meters), second in the 800 (2:39.63), third in the high jump (1.46 meters) and was 11th in the 100 hurdles (19.29). She scored 2,557 points for third overall.
“Our assistant coach, John Berdos, he does a great job with the multi-event athletes,” Kramer said. “He has a passion for that and does a nice job of identifying early who’s going to try and be in the qualifying for the pentathlon. ... Preparing ahead was a big difference.”
The corrected times from the KP boys’ showing on Friday include an eighth-place finish in the 800 meters from Noah Hurd at 1:57.80 and an eighth-place finish from Nathan Gebhard in the 400 meters at 52:34.
All times listed were non-preliminary times and were final races. The Sun Chronicle apologizes for the error.