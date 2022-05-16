CANTON -- The Tri-County Regional High track teams competed in the Vocational Schools Championship Monday at Blue Hills Regional High with the Cougar boys third with 66 points and the T-C girls fourth, scoring 54 1/2 points.
Tri-County had one triple winner in the boys meet, with Ryan Ferdman winning the 100 meters (11.73), 200 meters (24.03) and being a member of the first-place 4x100 relay group that finished in 48.65.
Zack Blenkhorn and Kody Kubacki also took first in events for Tri-County. Blenkhorn won the 400 meter hurdles, finishing in 69.03. Kubacki won in the javelin with a toss of 129-1.
The Cougars had two girls finish in scoring positions. Averie Denelle (high jump, 4-6; 400 hurdles, 81.79; 100 hurdles, 20.17) earned points. Dani Rigueiro (100 meters, 14.09; 200 meters, 29.26; 400 meters, 64.11) also scored points.
Tri-County travels to Norwell on Saturday for the South Shore Principals Twilight Invitational.