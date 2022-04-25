PROVIDENCE — The Tri-County Regional High boys and girls track teams competed at Bruno's Backyard Classic at Brown University on Saturday, with several Cougars finishing in the top three in their events.
Two boys' school records were set in the meet, with Tri-County's Alex Echeverria finishing the boys 3K steeplechase in 14:01. The boys distance medley relay team of Griffin Kaplan, Andrew Caulfield, Marty McGrave and Brandon Dauley also set a school record, finishing tin 12:34.
Ryan Ferdman took second in the 100 meters in 11.6 seconds while Caleb Mucciarone placed sixth in the event.
The Tri-County girls also took home a new school record in the distance medley, with Sinead Bergeron, Caitlyn McLaughlin, Emily DiSalvio and Audre Weishaar clocking a 16:47.
Bergeron ran a personal in the mile of 7:18. Dani Rigueiro was third in the 200 meters at 28:78.