ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High, North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High track and field teams were in full swing on Tuesday afternoon, competing in a tri-meet at Bishop Feehan’s McGrath Stadium.
Attleboro’s boys came out on top among the local competition, scoring 74 points while Bishop Feehan scored 62 and North Attleboro 34.
The Bombardiers had event wins from Jordan Rivera-Silva in the 200 meters, clocking a time of 23.70. Aaron Martin won the 400 for the Bombardiers with a time of 52.59. Jacob Blazek earned a win for Attleboro in the 400 hurdles as the only finisher under 60 seconds, clocking in at 59.92. Attleboro took both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, winning at 45.01 and 3:36.16, respectively. In the field, Adrian Rivera won the triple jump, clearing 40-06 1/2.
Feehan’s Noah Gomes D’Sa won the two-mile in 11:03.10, and Lucas Ribiero won the 110 hurdles in16.45 for the Shamrocks. John Mignacca broke the Bishop Feehan record in the high jump with a cleared height of 6-08. The prior record of 6-07 by Sam Yoder had stood since 2010.
Adding to his big day, Mignacca also wib the long jump at 21-03 1/2. Teammate Andrew Nelson took the javelin in 147-02.
North Attleboro’s Abraham Guir won the 100 meters in 11.73. The Rocketeers dalso had wins in the 8,000 meters by Connor Peterson (2:07.06) and in the mile by Brady King (4:59.64). Mark Etienvre was a double winner in the field for North, winning the discus (139-04) and the shot put (44-03).
In the girls tri-me meet, North Attleboro won with 77 points. Bishop Feehan placed second with 74 points and Attleboro was third with 19 points.
North Attleboro had three individual runners win. Katie Galgoczy won the mile in 5:52.57. She was joined by double winner Sydney O’Connor, who placed first in the 100 hurdles (18.71) and the 400 hurdles (1:14.14). The Rocketeers went on to take one relay race, winning the 4x100 race with a time of 52.95.
North Attleboro had three wins in the field as Megan Ladd won the high jump, clearing 4-10, Marissa Daley won the triple jump at 34-6 and Sienna Newth won the shot put with a toss of 33-5 1/2.
Bishop Feehan’s Kalmia Cryan won the 100 meters in 13.76, Isabella Graziano took the 200 meters in 27.76 and Tea Briggs won in mid-distance, clocking a 400 dash of 1:00.96. In the distance races, Val Capalbo won the 800 with a time of 2:29.65 and Christia Assi won the two0mile in 13:33.97. The Shamrocks saw Briggs, Capalbo and Graziano join Molly Duignan to win the 4x400 relay in 4:10.32.
In the field, Feehan had a two wins from Brooke Serak, who placed first in the long jump (16-2 1/2) and the discus (100-4). The Shamrocks also won the javelin with Avery Blanchard tossing 94-11.