BOSTON — It had been several years since the Attleboro High girls indoor track team had last won a dual meet, but the Bombardiers snapped that skid Thursday night at the Reggie Lewis Center, beating Oliver Ames High, 53-47.
Cassondra Stuger was the winner in the 300 (43.39) and took second in the 55 dash, while Diana Blouin won the mile (5:42.55) and Kelly Neuendorf took first in the two-mile (12:11.48). Meghan Panzer claimed the 55 hurdles (9.68) as Attleboro swept the top three spots in the event. The 4x200 relay team of Abbey Menetule, Nirali Trek-Najera, Kamsi Igbobi and Stuger placed first in 1:54.61.
The Bombardier boys (2-3) dropped their dual meet with Oliver Ames 56-41. Nathan Seybert won the 600 meters (1:29.47) and Ethan Crosby won the shot put (46-02).
Attleboro girls results: 55 Dash 2-Cassondra Stuger 7.97; 300 1-Cassondra Stuger 43.49, 2-Jessica Matheson 47.30; 600 2-Tiziana Hernandez 1:51.27, 3-Anna Beck 1:52.05; 1000 3-Madison Ellis 3:27.11; Mile 1-Diana Blouin 5:43.55, 2-Kelly Neuendorf 5:51.96; Two Mile 1-Kelly Neuendorf 12:11.48; High jump 2-Meghan Panzer 4-02.00; Long jump 2-Kamsi Igbobi 33-08.00, 3-Jessica Matheson 27-00.50; 55 Hurdles 1-Meghan Panzer 9.68, 2-Angela Cooney 10.00 3-Eleanor Graber 11.18; 4x200 Relay 1-Abbey Menetule, Nirali Trek-Najera, Kamsi Igbobi, Cassondra Stuger 1:54.61
Attleboro boys results: 55 Dash 3-Henry Boateng 6.94; 300 2-Matt MacMahon 38.88; 600 1-Nathan Seybert 1:29.47, 2-Joe Soucy 1:32.81; 1,000 2-Neil Bowie 2:50.25; Mile 3-Ethan Sylvia 4:47.94; Two mile 3-Lee Casstevens 11:17.7; High jump 2-Damon Dugan 5-04, 2-Blake Garzaro 5-04; Shot put 1-Ethan Crosby 46-02; 55 Hurdles 2-Kaiden Murray 8.58, 3-Tristan Martin 9.32; 4x400 relay 1-Attleboro 3:43.88.
