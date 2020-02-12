BOSTON — Juniors Ethan Crosby and Cossandra Stuger both placed sixth for Attleboro High School at the MIAA Division 1 Championship Track and Field Meet held Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Crosby logged a personal best in the shot put (47-8), while Stuger was clocked at 42.95 in the 300 among the elite girls’ sprinters.
Coach Jill Ellis’ Bombardier girls’ team also had two top-10 performances from Kelly Neuendorf, who was seventh in the two-mile, and Kamsi Igbobi, who was ninth in the shot put. Both Mansfield and King Philip will participate in the Division 2 Championship Meet Thursday.
MIAA Division 1 Championship Meet
Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
Attleboro placements: Boys — Shot put 6-Ethan Crosby 47-8; Girls — 300 6-Cossandra Stuger 42.95; Shot put 9-Kamsi Igbobi 34-5; Two-mile 7-Kelly Neuendorf 11:40.9.
