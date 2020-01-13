NORTON — Aidan Corrigan finished first in both the 300 and 600 runs in leading the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High boys’ winter track team to a 78-22 victory over Bishop Stang Monday at Wheaton College.
In addition, Lucas Jacques (mile) and Patrick Healey (two mile) dominated the distance events for the Shamrocks (5-0), who next participate in the MSTCA Relay Meet Sunday, then the EAC Championship Meet Monday.
Bishop Feehan boys 78, Bishop Stang 22: 300 1-Aidan Corrigan 38.73; Mile 1-Lucas Jacques 4:41.4; 55 hurdles 1-Ethan Boudreau 8.26; 55 1-Marcus Moody 7.00; 600 1-Corrigan 1:31.5; 1,000 1-Seamus Sutula 2:52.3; Two Mile 1-Patrick Healey 10:03.2; Long jump 1-Hunter Beausoleil 17-0; 4x200 relay 1-John O’Connor, Matt Saunders, Nolan Duffy, Liam Concannon 1:41.2; 4x400 relay 1-Ricky Stanton, Thomas Salois, Sean O’Brien, Tayson Morales 3:56.8.
Bishop Feehan girls 80, Bishop Stang 20: Mile 1-Bella Simoneau, 5:47.7; 55 1-Olivia Kelly, 7.79; 1,000 1-Sophia Arruda, 3:18.7; Two Mile 1-Amelia Mignacca 12:18.9; Shot Put 1-Hannah Ramer 27-2; Long Jump 1-Maddie Breckner, 13-7; High jump 1-Grace O’Hanlon 4-6; 4x200 relay 1-Kelly, Laura Smith, Grace Firth, Lilly Stevens; 4x400 relay 1-Breckner, O’Hanlon, Anne Pearl, Maeve Parrish, 4:25.8.
