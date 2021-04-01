READING — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ track team captured their fourth wins of the season Thursday in a Catholic Conference meet at Austin Prep.
Sean Callaghan won both the 200 and high jump for the Shamrock boys in a 71-29 victory. Isabella Graziano captured first place in both the 100 and 200 sprints for the Shamrock girls in an 88-12 victory.
Bishop Feehan boys 71, Austin Prep 29: 55 hurdles 1-Anthony Chan 9.0; Mile 1-Jason Bisciotti 5:04.1; 200 1-Sean Callaghan 24.7; 1,000 1-Patrick Healey 2:44.5; 100 1-John O’Connor 11.7; Two mile 1-Jack Bernier 10:42.2; Shot put 1-Connor LaRochelle 36-1; High jump 1-Callaghan 5-0; 4x200 relay 1-Jason Roman, O’Connor, Nolan Duffy, Callaghan. 1:42.1.
Bishop Feehan girls 88, Austin Prep 12: Mile 1-Lauren Augustyn 5:42.5; 600 1-Maddie Breckner 1:50.1; 200 1-Isabella Graziano 26.3; 1,000 1-Maria Romsey 3:21.1; 100 1-Graziano 12.8; Two mile 1-Elizabeth Borah 11:44.4; Shot put 1-Avery Blanchard 26-11; Long jump 1-Valerie Capalbo 15-10; High jump 1-Grace O’Hanlon 4-6; 4x200 relay 1-Olivia Kelly, Camdyn Asselin, Maegan Cronan, Graziano, 1:42.1; 4x400 relay 1-Breckner, O’Hanlon, Maeve Parrish, Capalbo, 4:21.5.
