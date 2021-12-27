BOSTON — Bishop Feehan High’s Valerie Capalbo won the 600 dash and anchored the Shamrock girls’ first-place 4x200 relay at the Boston Holiday Track Challenge Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Capalbo ran a 1:38.64 in winning the 600 and then teamed with Olivia Kelly, Maeve Parrish and Izzy Graziano for a first place time of 1:49.7 in the relay.
Brooke Serak took fifth in the shot put (34-6), while Graziano was fifth in the 300 (42.54).
The Mansfield High girls took four medals in the competition. Senior captain Anna Buckley was third in the long jump (16-2 3/4) and sixth in the 55 hurdles (9.24). Freshman Chloe Guthrie captured third in the 55 dash (7.48), the fourth-fastest time ever by a Hornet. Guthrie also finished fifth in the long jump (16-3/4).
In the boys competition, Bishop Feehan’s Patrick Healey ran 9:36.06 in the two-mile, placing fifth with the second-fastest indoor two-mile time in school history.
The Shamrock boys’ 4x200 meter relay team took sixth in 1:35.84. The team, which consisted of Matt Saunders, Liam Concannon, Nolan Duffy, and Connor McHale, qualified for the MIAA Division 2 Championship meet at the end of the season.
