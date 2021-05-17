WRENTHAM — Jack Blouin led a sweep of the mile run, Ethan Silveira led a sweep of the two-mile run and Chris Leonardo led a sweep of the shot put as the Attleboro High boys’ track team overcame King Philip 77-55 Monday in a Hockomock League meet.
Blouin (4:46), Neil Bowie (4:50) and Lee Casstevens (4:52) ran an impressive 1-2-3 for the Bombardiers in the mile run, while Leonardo won the shot put at 44-4 and took second in the discus. Silveira posted a personal-best 10:36 in winning the two-mile run.
Joey Soucy won the 200 for AHS and anchored the first-place 4x400 relay team, while James Hill (100, triple jump, long jump) placed in three events.
Jovan Joseph nipped AHS’s Nathan Seybert for first place in the 800 (at 1:59), while also winning the triple jump (39-1) for KP. Sean McCombs captured first place in the 100 and long jump for the Warriors.
The King Philip High girls’ team scored a 77-59 victory. Senior Sophia DelVecchio won both the long jump and 100, while anchoring the first-place 4x100 relay, while Milan Simmons won both the low and high hurdles.
The Warriors (2-1) pulled ahead of AHS as Charlotte Major led a sweep of the 800 and Isabelle Watson led a sweep of the high jump.
Cassondra Stuger finished first in both the 200 and 400, while Kamsi Igbobi won the shot put and took second in the 100 and 100 hurdles for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro boys 77, King Philip 55: 400 hurdles 1-Bazic (A), 2-Eadasi (KP), 3-Miller (A), 1:03; Mile 1-Blouin (A), 2-Bowie (A), 3-Casstevens (A), 4:46; 110 hurdles 1-Smith (KP), 2-Eadasi (KP), 3-Blazic (A), 18.1; 100 1-McCombs (KP), 2-Bakowski (A), 3-Hill (A), 11.1; 400 1-McGrath (KP), 2-Lockhart (A), 3-Seifert (KP), 57.8; 200 1-Soucy (A), 2-Silveira (A), 3-Smith (KP), 23.2; Two mile 1-Silveira (A), 2-Casstevens (A), 3-Bowie (A), 10:36; Long jump 1-McCombs (KP), 2-Joseph (KP), 3-Hill (A), 19-10; Triple jump 1-Joseph (KP), 2-Hill (A), 3-Soucy (A), 39-1; High jump 1-Fletcher (KP), 5-2; 800 1-Joseph (KP), 2-Seybert (A), 3-Hurd (KP), 1:59; Shot put 1-Leonardo (A), 2-Harrison (A), 3-Pereira (A), 44-4; Javelin 1-Gattoni (A), 2-Martin (KP), 3-Gleason (A), 130-8; Discus 1-Martin (KP), 2-Leonardo (A), 3-Traylor (A), 102-9; 4x100 relay 1-AHS (Hill, Rivera-Silva, Bakowski, Kodela), 46.9; 4x400 relay 1-AHS (Seybert, Lockhart, Stromfors, Soucy), 3:40.
King Philip girls 77, Attleboro 59: 400 Hurdles 1-Milan Simmons (KP), 2-Kyle Menendez (KP), 3-Ella Blaisdell (A), 1:15; 100 1-Sophia DelVecchio (KP), 2-Kamsi Igbobi (A), 3-Heidi Lawrence (KP), 12.6; Mile 1-Diana Blouin (A), 2-Isabelle Crocker (KP), 3-Kate Duban (KP), 5:37.6; 400 1-Cassondra Stuger (A), 2-Ally Beltramini (KP), 3-Rebecca Rainey 1:01; 100 hurdles 1-Simmons (KP), 2-Igbobi (A), 3-Sydney O’Shea (KP), 15.9; 200 1-Stuger (A), 2-Grace Crocker (KP), 3- Adrianna Rodriguez (A), 26.6; Two mile 1-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 2-Maya Evans (KP), 3-Leah Burke (KP), 12:16.0; Javelin 1-Elayna Marinelli 78-7, 2-Rachel Sullivan (A), 3-Maredith Melanson (KP), 78-7; 6; Discus 1-Samantha Fregault (A), 2-Kate O’Neil (KP), 3-Hannah Crocker (KP), 72-1; Shot Put 1-Igbobi 34-5, 2-Rachael Sullivan (A), 3-H. Crocker (KP), 34-5; High jump 1-Isabelle Watson (KP), 2-O’Shea (KP), 3-Grace Mattaliano (KP), 4-8; 800 1-Major (KP), 2-O’Shea (KP), 3-Pisani (KP), 2:36; Long Jump 1-DelVecchio (KP), 2-Lawrence (KP), 3-Jemimah Saint-Vil (A), 15-2 1/2; 4x100 relay 1-KP (G. Crocker, Lawrence, Beltramini, DelVecchio), 53.1; 4x400 relay 1-KP (Charlotte Major, Isabelle Watson, Eiolish McGowan, I. Crocker), 4:28.
