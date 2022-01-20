BOSTON — The Attleboro High boys’ winter track team swept the long jump and 55 hurdles en route to victories over Milford High and Taunton High Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Center in taking home the Kelley-Rex Division title of the Hockomock League.
The Bombardiers (5-0) secured the first Hockomock title for any AHS sport in 13 seasons. Cashel Stuger led a Bombardier sweep of the 55 hurles, while Adrian Rivera led a sweep of the long jump.
Jahela Douglas (long jump), Emelia Smith (mile) and Rebecca Rainey (600) all qualified for the MIAA Division 1 Meet as the Attleboro High girls (2-3) scored victories over Milford and Taunton. Douglas won the 55 dash (8.13) and long jump, Smith took second place in both the mile and two-mile while Rainey won the 600 (at 1:56) and high jump.
The Bishop Feehan boys scored victories over West Bridgewater and Diman Voke at Wheaton College. Connor McHale won the 300 (38.56) and long jump (18-9) and was a member of the first place 4x200 relay team. Anthony Kurtzer won the two-mile (11:05), Ryan Nealon won the mile in 4:52 and Andrew Smith won the 600 (1:34). Liz Borah won the mile by 42 seconds at 5:34), while Bridget Sutula and Lauren Augustyn went 1-2 in the two-mile as the Bishop Feehan High girls won the tri-meet.
- The King Philip boys (1-4) beat Milford, but fell to Mansfield 57-43. Junior Degan Grense won both the long and high jumps for the Warriors, while Nate Sylven (two-mile) and Ryan Andrews (mile) won the distance events. Ahunna James led a Warrior sweep of the shot put event, but KP (1-4) fell to both Milford and Mansfield.
Bishop Feehan boys 82, West Bridgewater 23; BF 91, Diman Voke 15: 300 1-Connor McHale 38.56, 2-Liam Concannon, 3-Nolan Duffy; Mile 1-Ryan Nealon 4:52.3, 2-Jack Bernier, 3-Brandon LeBlanc; 55 hurdles 1-Lucas Ribeiro 8.73, 2-James Breckner; 55 2-Matt Saunders 7.14, 3-Nolan Reilly; 600 1-Andrew Smith 1:34.0, 2-Jacob Collura; 1,000 1-Patrick Healey 2:42.8, 3-Noah Gomes D’Sa; Two Mile 1-Anthony Kurtzer 11:05.2, 2-Cormac Masterson; 4x200 relay 1-Saunders, Concannon, Duffy, McHale, 1:38; 4x400 relay 1-Ribeiro, Bernier, LeBlanc, Liam Wistran, 4:08; High jump 1-Bill Roche 5-4; Long jump 1-McHale 18-9 1/4; Shot put 1-Jake Gosselin 30-1/4, 2-Connor Larochelle, 3-Sam DeMoura.
Bishop Feehan girls 72, Diman Voke 31: BF 78, West Bridgewater 22: 55 1-Olivia Kelly 7.81, 2-Brooke Serak, 3-Kalmia Cryan; 300 1-Gigi Colleran 45.73, 2-Emma Fitzgerald, 3-Maegan Cronin; 600 1-Valerie Capalbo 45.73, 2-Maeve Parrish; 1,000 2-Anna Boyd 3:19, 3-Lauren Harkins; Mile 1-Liz Borah 5:34, 2-Christa Assi; Two mile 1-Bridget Sutula 13:23, 2-Lauren Augustyn; 55 hurdles 2-Arisenny Rodriguez 10.44, 3-Taylor Ford; High jump 1-Ford 4-6, 2-Lianna George; Long jump 1-Serak 14-11 1/4, 3-Kelly; Shot out 1-Serak 33-5, 2-Anna Cinelli, 3-Grace Gustafson; 4x200 relay 1-Colleran, Cronan, Kayla Sellers, Fitzgerald, 1:56.
Atlleboro boys 50, Taunton 49; Attleboro 83, Milford 16: Two mile 1-Lee Casstevens 10:51, 2-Jeff Buden; 1,000 2-Ethan Sylvia 2:50, 3-Austin Bowie; High jump 1-Damon Dugan 5-8, 2-Jake Stromforsl; Mile 2-Sylvia 4:53, 3-John Blouin; Long jump 1-Adrian Rivera 19-01 1/2, 2-Kaiden Murray, 3-Cashel Stuger; Shot put 1-Chris Leonardo 42-11 3/4, 3-Isaiah Traore; 55 hurdles 1-Stuger 8.41, 2-Murray, 3-Ian Miller; 600 1-Jacob Blazek 1:31, 2-Nic Graber; 300 1-Rivera 38.99, 3-Aaron Martin.
Attleboro girls 63, Taunton 23; Attleboro 54, Milford 46: 55 hurdles 1-Annie Cooney, 10.43, 3-Jahela Douglas; Mile 2-Emelia Smith 5:52; 551-Douglas 8.13; 600 1-Rebecca Rainey 1:56.5, 2-Maddie Ellis, 3-Kylee Browning; 1,000 1-Bailey Ellis 4:48.4, 2-Nora Desrosiers; 300 3-Rainey 48.64; Two Mile 2-Smith 13:17, 2-Taylor DeCristofaro; High jump 1-Rainey 4-8, 2-M. Ellis; Shot put 1-Madison Moran 26-9, 2-Elayna Marinelli, 3-Dianna McArthur; Long jump 1-Douglas 5-5, 3-Arianna Ridge; 4x400 relay 1-Browning, Ella Stromfors, Alexis Cincotta, M. Ellis.
King Philip boys 60, Milford 39: Mansfield 57, KP 43: Long jump 1- Degan Grense 17-9; High jump 1-Grense 5-6; Shot put 3-James Guci 35-8; 55 hurdles 3-Kevin Smith 8,85; Two mile 1-Nate Sylven 10:38 ; Mile 1-Ryan Andrews 5:01; 1,000 1-Noah Hurd 2:45, 3-Diego Nieto; 600 1-Luca Giardini, 2-Carl Mahoney; 300 1-Nate Gebhard 38.64, 3-Owen McKenzie; 55 2-Sean Lucente.
Milford girls 58, King Philip 29, Mansfield 80, KP 19: Shot put 1-Ahunna James 33-0, 2-Hannah Crocker, 3-Kate O’Neil;55 3-James; 300 1-Grace Lawlor 46.8; 600 1-Leah Vigevani 2:05.4; Mile 2-Maya Evans, 3-Keira Evans; High jump 1-James 4-4; 55 3-Madeline Hill.
Oliver Ames boys 72, Foxboro 20: Sharon 56, Foxboro 34: 55 2-Dan O’Malley 7.37 2-Ishmail Sillah; 300 2-O’Malley 40.02, 3-Jon Higgins; 600 1-Jared Ciroa 1:35.1, 2-Stephen Haney; Mile 3-Cooper Hassman; Long jump 3-O’Malley 18-2; Shot put 3-Alex Stern 30-8 1/2.
Foxboro girls 47, Sharon 44; Oliver Ames 69, Foxboro 29: 55 55-Chloe Davies; 300 1-Neve Taylor 48.47, 2-Kyla Palmer; 600 1-Ella Campbell 1:48.4, 2-Caroline Bass, 3-Brooke Davies; 1,000 1-Casey Dahl 3:20, 3-Sarah Howard; Mile 2-Mabel Linck; high jump 1-Campbell 4-4; Long jump 3-Cathryn Noone; 55 3-Taylor; Shot put 2-Erin Haney.
North Attleboro boys 68, Sharon 32; North Attleboro 48, Stoughton 45: 55 1-Nathan Shultz 6.8, 2-Jovany Rivera; 300 1-Mike Simonian 39.29, 2-Kyle Conroy; 600 1-Evan Tino 1:34.3, 3-Sean Boyle; 1,000 3-Jason Drinan 3:03; Mile 1-Cooper Peterson 4:52, 3-Will Atwood;Two mile 2-Dexter Greene; High jump 1-Shultz 5-10, 2-Nathan MacDonald, 3-Aaron Levesque; Long jump 1-Levesque, 2-MacDonald, 3-Conroy; Shot put 1-Brodie Clemente, 2-Joe Beckett, 3-Mark Etienvvre; 55 2-Andrew Nobrega, 3-Levesque.
North Attleboro girls 53, Sharon 41; Stoughton 59, North Attleboro 49: 55 2-Marissa Daley 8.01; 300 1-Megan Dowd 49.4, 2-Kadence Perry; 600 2-Julia Simpson, 3-Brooke Sullivan; 1,000 2-Marta Botelho, 3-Marianna Lameiras; Mile 2-Rory McGinley, 3-Katie Galgoczy; Two mile 1-Galgoczy 14:01; High jump 1-Caroline Folan 4-8, 2-Syd O’Connor, 3-Dowd; Long jump 3-Daley; Shot put 1-Marissa Robinson 26-9, 2-Sienna Smith, 3-Noemie Eugene.
Seekonk girls 61, Fairhaven 20: Mile 1-Julie Provost 6:14.7; 50 1-Jill Audette 7.6; 600 1-Riley Mahoney 2:03; 1,000 1-Provost 3:51.6; Shot put 1-Lauren Morales 30-10; High jump 1-tie: Jill Audette, Lila Montgomery 4-2.