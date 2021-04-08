MANSFIELD — Taking first place in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, the Attleboro High boys’ track team overcame a late deficit and a scoring error to tie Mansfield High 50-50 in a Hockomock League meet Wednesday.
Attleboro High’s James Hill won the high jump (5-1) and anchored the winning 4x100 relay team, while Joey Soucy won the 200 (23.7) and anchored the first-place 4x400 relay team.
The Bombardiers faced a 49-46 deficit, but a scoring error in the high jump presented Mansfield with the second- and third-place finishers to ultimately deadlock the meet.
Nathan Seybert won the 800 (2:08) for AHS and ran a strong first leg for the 4x400 relay team, while Eric Laurila won the high jump and took third in the 400.
Tim Corkery (mile) and Collin Stevens (two mile) captured distance events for the Hornets, while Nate Kublik (100) and Dylan Buchanan (110 hurdles) won sprint events.
The Mansfield girls swept the 100, 800, 110 hurdles, high jump and long jump in taking a 70-30 win over the Bombardiers. Junior Anna Buckley won both the high and long jumps for the Hornets, while finishing first in the 110 hurdles. Diana Blouin and Madison Ellis both clocked season-best times in the mile for AHS, while Cassondra Stuger had a personal best in the 400 and anchored the first-place 4x400 relay team.
Mansfield boys 50, Attleboro 50: 100 1-Nate Kublik (M), 11.6, 2 — Joey Soucy (A) 11.6 ; Mile 1-Tim Corkery (M), 4:49, 2 — John Blouin (A) 4:49.9 ; 400 1-Caden Riley (M), 53.3, 2-Grady Sullivan (54.1), 3 — Eric Laurila (A) 55.8 ; 110 h urdles 1-Dylan Buchanan (M), 16.9, 3 — Peter DelPozzo (A) 17.5 ; 800 1 — Nate Seybert (A) 2:08.9 , 2-Jack Taylor (M), 2:10 ; 200 1 — Soucy (A) 23.7 , 2-Kublik (M), 23.9 ; Two mile 1-Collins Stevens (M), 10:39, 2 — Neil Bowie (A) 10:41 , 3 — Shane Cataloni (A) 11:12 ; 4 x 100 relay 1-AHS ( Ian Miller, DelPozzo, Nate Hodson, James Hill) 49.9 ; 4x400 relay 1-AHS ( Seybert, Ethan Sylvia, Blouin, Soucy) 3:44.6 ; Shot Put 1 — Ethan Crosby (A) 41 -8 1/2, 2-Charles Newcomb (M), 41-3 1/2; Long Jump 1 — Hill (A), 18-10 2-Xavier Marvel (M), 18-7; High Jump 1 — Laurila (A) 5 — 1 , 2- tie: Sam Olsen (M), Sean O’Hara (A) 4 -10.
