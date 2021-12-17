BOSTON — The Attleboro High boys’ winter track team notched its first victory over Mansfield High during dual meet indoor competition since joining the Hockomock League in scoring a 55-45 win over the Hornets Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Chris Leonardo won the shot put (44-3), while Ethan Sylvia won the two-mile (10:54) for the Bombardiers. AHS also held a three-way tie for first place in the high jump.
The Mansfield girls gained an 84-15 win over Attleboro. Anna Buckley led a Hornet sweep of the 55 hurdles, while Caitlin Dumouchel (600) and Anna Moore (mile) turned in strong showings.
Nathan Shultz finished first in both the 55 and 300 dashes for North Attleboro in a 70-29 win over Canton.
Attleboro boys 55, Mansfield 45: 300 1-Kaiden Murray 39.6; Two mile 1-Ethan Sylvia 10:54, 2-Lee Casstevens, 3-Jeff Hudon; Shot put 1-Chris Leonardo 44-3, 2-Isaiah Traore, 3-Isaac Pereira; High Jump 1-tie: Damon Duggen, Blake Garzaro, Hunter Camera5-2; Two (tied for 1st), 4x2 100 relay: Peter DelPozzo, James Hill, Josh Codella, Aidan Panpages, 1:42.
Mansfield girls 84, Attleboro 15: 55 hurdles 1-Anna Buckley (M), 2-Julia Pina (M), 3-Alyssa Buchanan (M), 9.7; 55 1-Chloe Guthrie (M), 2-Abby Scott (M), 3-Meghan Driscoll (M), 7.8; Mile 1-Illana Conley (M), 2-Megan Johnston (M) 3-Kacey Parker (A), (M), 6:08; 600 1- Caitlin Dumouchel (M), 2-Taylor Polinski (M), 3-Illana Reddish (M), 1:43.55; Two mile 1-Brooke Penney (M), 2-Frankie Smith (M), 12:30; Mile 1-Anna Moore (M), 2-Devyn Anderson (M); 600 1-Rebecca Rainey (A), 1:54, 2-Maddie Ellis; 300 2-Julia Leonardo (A), 48.18, 3-Jahela Douglas (A); Long jump 3-Douglas 13-7; High jump 2-Rainey 4-8; Shot put 2-Ariana Amaral 24-8.
Franklin boys 52, King Philip 47: 4x400 relay 1-Noah Hurd, Luca Giardini, Nate Gebhardt, Colin Mahoney, 3:45; Mile 1-Nate Sylven 4:55; 1,000 1-Giardini 2:55; 55 hurdles 1-Kevin Smith 9.06.
North Attleboro boys 70, Canton 29: 55 1-Nathan Shultz 6.8; 55 1-Andrew Nobrega 9.06; 600 1-Nobrega 1:37; 300 1-Shultz 38.36; High jump 1-Aaron Levesque 5-6; Two mile 1-Connor Peterson 11:42; Shot put 1-Connor Belanger 44-7; 4x200 relay 1-Max Hobbs, Kyle Conroy, Sean Boyle, Givany Carney.
