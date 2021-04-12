MANSFIELD -- Dylan Buchanan won two events and took second place in the long jump in guiding the Mansfield High boys' spring track team to a 64-36 victory over King Philip Regional High Saturday in a Hockomock League meet to clinch the Kelley-Rex Division title.
Buchanan won the 200 (24.3) and 110 hurdles (16.9) for the Hornets. Chris Leonard (4:50) and Riley Tremblay finished within three seconds of each other for the top two spots in the mile run, while Trevor Flint and Ryan Rispoli went 1-2 in he two-mile.
The Hornets swept the long jump behind Xavier Manuel (19-10), while taking the top two spots in four events.
The Mansfield High girls' swept swept the 100 dash and mile runs en route to a 67-31 win over the Warriors. Tessa Lancaster (5:50) and Anna Moore finished within six seconds of each other for a 1-2 finish in the mile, while Cassidy Rice (14:29) and Devn Anderson closed within 10 seconds of each other for a 1-2 finish in the two-mile.
Erika Penney and Michaela Kablik clocked personal bests in the 200, while Anna Buckley took second in both the high jump and 110 hurdles.
Mansfield boys 64, King Philip 36: 100 1-Sean McCombs (KP), 11.4, - 2-Nate Kablik (M), 11.4 , 3--Ryan Munroe (M), 22.7 200 1-Dylan Buchanan (M) 24.3, 2-Stephen Saba (M) 24.5; 400 1-Jovan Joseph (KP), 50.0; 2-Jack Taylor (M), 53.3, 3--Caden Riley (M) 53.9; 800 1-Noah Hurd (KP), 2:05, 2-Colin Stevens (M), 2:09; Mile 1-Chris Leonard (M) 4:50, 2-Riley Tremblay (M), 4:53; Two mile 1-Trevor Flint (M), 11:10, 2-Ryan Rispoli (M), 11:39; 110 hurdles 1-Buchanan (M), 16.9, 2-Munroe (M), 18.1; 4x100 relay 1-Msf. (Ted Donnellan, Isaiah Kinds, Munroe, Sam Olsen), 48.3; Long jump 1-Xavier Manuel (M), 19-10 3.4, 2-Buchanan (M), 19-9 1/2, 3-Saba (M), 19-5; High jump 1-Jackson Fletcher (KP), 5-4;,3-Olsen (M), 5-0; 4x100 relay 1-KP (Joseph, McCombs, Hurd, Nate Gebard), 3:41; Shot put 1-Charles Newcomb (M), 38-11, 3-Bill Gardner (M), 34-5..
Mansfield girls 67, King Philip 32: 100 1-Colleen Waters (M) 13.0, 2-tie: Meg Driscoll, Erika Penney (M) 13.2; 200 2-Penney (M) 26.8 PR, 3-Michaela Kablik (M) 28.2PR; 400 1-Caitlin DuMouchel (M), 1:01.3, 2-Rose McIntyre (M), 1:05; 800 2-Katie Miller (M), 2:303, 3-Norah Puleo (M), 2:31.4; Mile 1-Tessa Lancaster (M), 5:50, 2-Anna Moore (M), 5:56, 3-Celia Puleo (M), 5:58; Two mile 1-Cassidy Rice (M), 14:29, 2-Devin Anderson 14:39; 100 hurdles 2-Anna Buckley (M), 16.9, 3-Julia Pike (M), 18.3; 4x100 relay 1-Msf. (Abby Scott, Meg Driscoll, Penney, Waters), 50.9; 4x400 relay 1-Rose McIntyre, Puleo, Miller, Dumouchel), 4:21.9; High jump 2-Buckley (M), 4-10, 2-Grace Danehy (M), 4-10; Long jump 1-Buckley (M) 17-5 1/2, 3-Kaylee Smith (M), 16-2; Shot put 2-Alissa Cooke (M), 29-0, 3-Jessie Miller (M), 28-5.
