BOSTON -- The Bishop Feehan High girls' track team had three individual top-10 finishers and the Shamrocks'; 4x200 relay team took third place Sunday at the Speed Classic Track Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Valerie Capalbo took second in the 300 and was a member of the relay team while Izzy Graziano was third in the 55-meter dash in 7.68 and Olivia Kelly took seventh in the same event in 7.83.
Speed Classic Track Meet
At the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
Bishop Feehan placements: Girls -- 55 3-Izzy Graziano 7.68, 7-Olivia Kelly7.83; 300 2-Valerie Capalbo 43,.88; 4x200 relay 3-Emma Fitzgerald, Kelly, Graziano, Capalbo), 1:51,67.
