EAST BRIDGEWATER — The Tri-County Regional High boys’ and girls’ spring track teams began their Mayflower League season Wednesday, falling 93-42 and 95-36, respectively, at East Bridgewater High.
East Bridgewater boys 93, Tri-County 42: Javelin 1-Kody Kubaski 109-3; 400 1-Bill Doggett 1:00.6.
East Bridgewater girls 95, Tri-County 36: Two mile 1-Anna Couchon 15:06; Javelin 1-Cam Schweitzer 58-10; Discus 1-Schweitzer 48-1.
