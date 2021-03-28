ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High boys’ track team won its third Catholic Central League meet of the season with a 59-31 victory over Archbishop Williams, while the undefeated Shamrock girls’ team registered an 83-15 win.
Valerie Capalbo (600, long jump) and Izzy Graziano (100, 200) each won two events for the Shamrocks girls’ team.
Sean Callaghan won both the high jump and 200 for the Shamrock boys, both teams returning to competition Thursday at Austin Prep.
Attleboro girls bow in tri-meet
Kelly Neuendorf won both the mile (5:44) and two-mile (13:18) runs, but the Attleboro High girls’ team fell to both King Philip and Milford in a triangular Hockomock League meet.
Seekonk boys, girls top Somerset Berkley
Senior Andrew Cabral, one of the premier distance runners in the state, couldn’t wait to step to the finish line after a 16-month absence from competition, and posted a 1:21 margin of victory in clocking a first-place time of 14:23, leading the Seekonk High boys’ cross country team to a 21-34 win over Somerset Berkley in the South Coast Conference meet.
The Seekonk High girls’ team had eight straight runners cross the finish line in a 20-47 win over the Raiders. Seekonk next visits Bourne on Saturday.
AHS rolls in tri-meet
Joey Soucy won both the 100 and 200 sprints, while being a member of the first-place 4x400 relay team as the Attleboro High boys’ track team routed both Franklin (68-31) and Milford (88-8) in a Hockomock League tri-meet.
Ethan Sylvia (mile) and Josh Tiews (two-mile) also sparked the running events, while James Hill (long jump) and Ethan Crosby (shot put) dominated the field events.
Bishop Feehan boys 69, Archbishop Williams 31: 55 hurdles 1-Anthony Chan 9.1; Mile 1-Patrick Healey 4:40; 200 1-Sean Callaghan 24.8; 1,000 1-Andrew Smith 2:54.8; 100 1-John O’Connor 12.0; Shot put 1-Connor LaRochelle 34-71/2; High jump 1-Callaghan 5-4.
Bishop Feehan girls 83, Archbishop Williams 15: Mile 1-Maria Romsey 5:47.4; 600 1-Valerie Capalbo 1:40.8; 200 1-Izzy Graziano 27.0; 1,000 1-Lauren Augustyn 3:08.2; 100 1-Graziano 13.2; Shot put 1-Grace Gustafson 25-5; Long jump 1-Capalbo 14-6; High jump 1-Avery Blanchard 4-4; 4x200 relay 1-Maddie Breckner, Maeve Parrish, Grace O’Hanlon, Capalbo, 1:52.2; 4x400 relay 1-Amelia Mignacca, Sophia Arruda, Romsey, Liz Borah, 4:41.
King Philip girls 57, Attleboro 43: 100: 3- Ella Stromfors 14.2; Mile: 1- Kelly Neuendorf 5:44, 2- Madison Ellis 5:54; 400: 1- Cassondra Stuger 1:03, 2- Rebecca Rainey 1:09, 3- Bailey Ellis 1:14,; 100 Hurdles: 2- Kamsi Igbobi 18.0, 2- Annie Cooney 18.8; 800 1- Diana Blouin 2:36.9;; 200 3- Stuger 27.8; Two Mile: 1- Neuendorf 13:18, 2- Morgan Coleman 14:13, 3- Taylor DeCristoforo 14:23; High jump 2-Stuger, Rainey 4-4; Shot put 2-Igbobib 31-1/4, 3- Diana McArthur 23-71/2.
Milford girls 57, Attleboro 43: 100: 3- Stromfors 14.2; Mile: 1- Neuendorf 5:44, 2- Ellis 5:54; 400: 1- Stuger 63.0; 100 Hurdles: 3- Igbobi 18.0; 800: 3- Blouin 2:36.9; 200: 2- Stuger 27.8; Two Mile: 1- Neuendorf 13:18, 2- Coleman 14:13, 3-DeCristoforo 14:23; High jump 1- Rainey 4-4, 2- Cassondra Stuger 4-4, 3-Bailey Ellis, Jayden Hoyt 3-10; Shot Put: 1- Igbobi 31-1/4, 3- Diana McArthur 23-7 1/2.5.
Attleboro 88, Milford 8: 100 1-Joey Soucy, 2-Nate Hudson; 200 1-Soucy, 2-Nate Seybert, 3-Matt McMahon; 400 2-Seybert, 3-Eric Laurila; 800 1-Zach Stromfors, 2-Neil Bowie; Mile 1-Ethan Sylvia, 2-John Blouin; Two mile 1-Josh Tiews, 2-Shane Cataloni, 3-Michael Jennison; 110 hurdles 1-Peter DelPozzo, 2-Ian Miller, 3-Sean O’Hara-Oulette; 4x100 Relay 1-DelPozzo, William Badger, Ian Miller, Nathan Hodson; 4x400 Relay 1-Stromfors, Soucy, McMahon, Seybert; Shot put 1-Ethan Crosby, 2-Aidan DiRienzo, 3-Kevin Rebelo; High jump 1-O’Hara-Oulette; Long jump 1-James Hill, 2-Eric Laurila, 3-Jason Zenofsky.
Attleboro 68, Franklin 31: 100 1- Joey Soucy, 3- Nate Hodson; 200 1-Soucy, 2-Nate Seybert, 3-Matt McMahon; 400 2-Seybert, 4-Eric Laurila; 800 2-Zach Stromfors, 3-Neil Bowie; Mile 1-Ethan Sylvia, 2-John Blouin; Two mile 1-Josh Tiews, 2- Shane Cataloni; 110 hurdles 1-Peter DelPozzo 2 - Ian Miller; 4 x 400 Relay 1-Stromfors, Soucy, McMahon, Seybert; Shot Put 1 -Ethan Crosby 2 - Aidan Dirienzo; High jump 2-Sean O’Hara Oulette; Long jump 1-James Hill.
Seekonk boys 21, Somerset Berkley 34: 1-Andrew Cabral (S), 2-Zach Laverdiere (S), 3-Kennedy (SB), 4-Noah Amaral (S), 5-Montague (SB), 6-Caleb Cloud (S), 7-Karticz (SB), 8-Sean Simmons (S), 9-Ramos (SB), 10-Hansen (SB), 14:23, course 2.65 mi.
Seekonk girls 20, Somerset Berkley 47: 1-Ramos (S), 2-Julia Rickard (S), 3-McKenzie Carlsten (S) 4-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 5-Kylie Halpin (S), 6-Abby Rickard (S), 7-Ella Gerardi (S), 8-Alice Santana (S), 9-Bella Lastrina (S), 10-Roche (SB), 18:03, course 2.65 mi.
