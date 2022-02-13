NEW BEDFORD — On Saturday, the Dighton-Rehoboth boys track team amassed 65 points and placed first in the South Coast Conference Track Championship Meet at Greater New Bedford Voke.
The Falcons were buoyed by first-place finishes from Josh Rebello in the 600m (1:29.1) and Justus Morgan in the high jump (5' 7"). Rebello, Graeme Sullivan, Matthew Suprenard, and Nathan Ferriera also finished first in the 4x400 relay (3:50.0).
Meanwhile, Sarah Charbonneau placed second overall in the 600m (1:51.72) for the D-R girls team, while the Falcons notched fourth-place finishes from Lindsay Allard in the mile run (6:13) and Zoey Jestude in the 1000m (3:38.7).
<>The Seekonk girls finished third overall in the SCC meet, missing second place by a single point.
Jillian Audette was first in the 55m dash (7.66) and sixth in the high jump (4'-4"), while Lauren Morales won the shot put with a throw of 32'-11". Kiley Halpin finished second in the mile run (6:00) and was third in the 1000m (3:36.16).
Sarah Ann King placed fourth in the shot put (31-11 1/2"), Ella Gardner was fourth in the 55m (8.06) and sixth in the 300m (48.65), and Porshia Dias placed fifth in the 300m (47.62). The 4x400 relay team, made up of Ariana Sousa, Riley Mahoney, Sydnie Hoskins, and Olivia Rainho, finished sixth.