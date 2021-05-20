EASTON — Mark Etienvre and Josh Beckett both tossed the javelin beyond 47 feet for a 1-2 finish in leading the North Attleboro High boys’ track team to a 74-62 victory over Oliver Ames High Thursday in a Hockomock League meet at Muscato Stadium.
Matt Penta recorded a personal best in winning the javelin (140-11), while Colby Feid won the high jump and took second in the javelin for the Rocketeers (2-1).
- Andrew Cabral won both the 800 and two-mile, but the Seekonk boys fell 87-47 to Case in its South Coast Conference season debut.
- MacKenzie Gingras won both the shot put and discus (personal best), Kylie Halpin won both the mile and two-mile while freshman sprinter Ariana Sousa took second in the 100 and 200, but the Seekonk girls bowed 72-62 to the Cardinals.
North Attleboro boys 74, Oliver Ames 62: 100 1-Nathan Schultz 11.1; 400 1-Jack MacLaughlin 52.4; 110 hurdles 1-Andrew Nobrega 17.7; Shot put 1-Mark Etienvre 47-3 1/2, 2-Josh Beckett 47-2; Javelin 1-Matt Penta 140-11, 2-Feid 140-3; High jump 1-Colby Feid 5-8; Two mile 2-Kyle Robinson 10:37.6; 200 2-Alex McCoy 23.6; Long jump 1-Chamberlin Guthrie 20-3 1/2; Triple jump 2-Ian Pinkos 38-1 1/2; Discus 2-Harry Bullock 112-0; 4x400 relay 1-Sean Drew, Evan Tino, M. Penta, MacLaughlin 3:40.7.
Case boys 87, Seekonk 47: Javelin 1-Aiden Petersen 110-9; 800 1-Andrew Cabral 2:04.6; Two mile 1-Cabral 10:55.9; 4x100 relay 1-Jack Santos, Petersen, Mason DiPietro, Maddox Bo, 51.1.
Case girls 72, Seekonk 62: Shot put 1-MacKenzie Gingras 33-4, 2-Lauren Morales 29-9; Discus 1-Gingras 94-4, 2-Morales; Two mile 1-Kylie Halpin 13:39; 100 1-Jillian Audette 14.3; Mile 1-Halpin 6:08; 400 2-Ariana Sousa 1:10.2; 200 2-Sousa 30.1
