NEW BEDFORD — Alex Violette was a double-winner, the first to finish in both the mile and two mile runs in guiding the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ winter track team to its second South Coast Conference victory of the dual meet season, 56-30 over Greater New Bedford Voke.
Violette won the two mile run (10:38) by a 25-second margin and led a Falcon sweep of the mile run (5:06), winning by 20 seconds.
Kam Marando (1,000; 3:40) and Kiara Abrantes (600; 1;57) both won events in their first time competing in them in leading the Falcon girls’ team to a 72-13 victory.
Dighton-Rehoboth boys 56, Gr. New Bedford Voke 30: Two mile 1-Alex Violette 10:38; 600 1-Josh Rebello 13:38; 1,000 1-Jason Ruta 3:06; Mile 1-Violette 5:06; Shot put 1-Seth Cordeiro 44-1; High jump 1-Brody Jacques 5-10; 4x400 relay 1-Rebello, Matt Duarte, Reece Cordeiro, Jacques 4:06.
Dighton-Rehoboth girls 72, Gr. New Bedford Voke 13: 4x400 relay 1-Avery Thomas, Ashley Damon, Kiara Abrantes, Isabelle Murdock; Two mile 1-Avery Thomas 13:23; 55 hurdles 1-Juliana DaCosta 9;.5; 55-Macy MacDonald 7.7; 600 1-Abrantes 1:57; 1,000 1-Kam Marando 3:40; 300 1-Natalia Martin 47.8; Shot put 1-Kaylee Goss 30-3; High jump 1-Grace Sullivan 4-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.