ATTLEBORO — Sophomores Jon Mignacca and Andrew Smith put on impressive showings Saturday at McGrath Stadium as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ track team routed both Bishop Stang High, 80-56. and Cathedral High, 124-4, in a Catholic Central League triangular meet.
The Shamrock girls also crushed both, drubbing Cathedral 124-10 and Bishop Stang 121-16. Valerie Capalbo (long jump, 400) and Avery Blanchard (javelin, discus) each won two events for the Shamrocks. Capalbo also anchored the first-place 4x400 relay team.
The Shamrock boys (3-0) got a pair of first-place performanes from Mignacca with a personal best in the triple jump of 38-11 and clearing 6-2 in the high jump. Smith won the 400 with a personal best of 54.3, while being a member of the first-place 4x400 relay team.
The Shamrocks swept the mile behind juniors Patrick Healy (4:37) and Ryan Nealon (personal best 4:47).
Both Bishop Feehan High teams meet Cardinal Spellman Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan boys 80, Bishop Stang 56; Bishop Feehan 124, Cathedral 4: 100 1-Exaviera Hosaya 11.6; 110 hurdles 1-Anthony Chan 19.2; 200 1-Nolan Duffy 24.2; 400 hurdles 1-James Breckner 1:04.3; 400 1-Andrew Smith 54.3, 2-Cam Moura; 800 1-Chris Davis 2:14.4. 2-James Sutula; MIle 1-Patrick Healy 4:37.5. 2-Ryan Nealon; Two mile 1-Jason Bisciotti 1:00.4, 2-Andrew McDevitt; Discus 1-Wally Olsen 108-1; High jump 1-Mignacca 6-2, 2-Moura; Javelin 1-Loukas Bitsakis 110-1, 2-Breckner; Long jump 1-Rob Pombriant 18--0, 2-Hosaya; Shot put 1-Jake Gosselin 37-1. 2-Connor Larochelle; Triple jump 1-Mignacca 38-11; 4x100 relay 1-Hosaya, Chan, Duffy, O’Connor 46.0; 4x400 relay 1-Smith, Moura, Nealon, Healy 3:445.6.
Bishop Feehan girls 121, Bishop Stang 16; Bishop Feehan 124, Cathedral 10 : Discus 1-Avery Blanchard 80-5; Javelin 1-Blanchard 78-1; Long jump 1-Valerie Capalbo 14-7 1/2; 400 1-Caplbo 59.0; 400 hurdles 1-Maddie Breckner 1:12; High jump 1-Grace O’Hanlon 4-6; Shot put 1-Anna Cinelli 27-8; Mile1-Liz McCormick 6:05.7; 100 1-OliviaKelly 13.4; 800 1-Mary Daley 2:34.7; 100 hurdles 1-Shruthi Adhavan 19.2; 200 1-Emma Fitzgerald 28.4; Two mile 1-Liz Borah 11:44.7; 4x100 relay 1-Emily Rivers, Brooke Celeste, Kelly, Anna Jones, 55.5; 4x400 relay 1-O’Hanlon, Brecker, Maeve Parrish, Capalbo 4:21.7.
