NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls track teams defeated non-league opponent Diman Voke Friday night at Wheaton College as both teams had first-place finishers in all but one event.
Grace O’Hanlan highlighted the Shamrocks girls’ 78-11 win as a double-winner in the 300 (45.57) and the high jump (4-6) and ran on the first-place 4x200 relay team (1:56.8) with Olivia Kelley, Lilly Stephens and Maeve Parrish. Kelley was also a winner in the 55 dash (7.88), while Amelia Mignacca qualified for the divisional meet with her winning mark in the 600 (1:44.6).
The Feehan girls swept both the mile and two-mile with Bella Simoneau (mile, 5:41.6) and Anna Boyd (two mile, 12:48.6) taking first place finishes in their respective events. Other first place finishers included Rebecca Gracia in the 55 hurdles (10.59), Sophia Arruda in the 1,000 (3:16.4) and Hannah Ramer in the shot put (26-10.5).
In the Bishop Feehan boys’ 84-16 win, the Shamrocks had a pair of double-winners in Aidan Corrigan, who won the 300 (38.59) and the 600 (1:31.3), and Hunter Beausoleil in both the long jump (17-7) and the high jump (15-4). The Shamrocks swept the mile with Jackson Craig in first (4:49.6), the 55 hurdles with Ethan Boudreau (8.56) winning and the 55 dash, which was won by Marcus Moody (7.01). Other first place finishers for Feehan was Sean O’Brien (1,000, 2:45) and Patrick Healey (two mile, 10:58), while both the 4x200 relay (John O’Connor, Matt Saunders, Moody, James Donnelly, 1;44.3) and the 4x400 (Craig, O’Brien, Thomas Salois, Lucas Jacques, 3:51.6) were winners.
Feehan (4-0) will send its underclassmen to the Freshman-Sophomore meet at the Reggie Lewis Center Sunday and will compete in their next dual meet against West Bridgewater Wednesday at Wheaton.
